THE CITADEL 27, FURMAN 10
GREENVILLE — Brandon Rainey ran for 169 yards for the second time this season and The Citadel used its best rushing game thus far this season to spoil Furman's Homecoming Game, 27-10 on Saturday.
The loss was the first in Southern Conference play for Furman (4-3, 3-1).
The Citadel ran for 339 yards last week in a win over Western Carolina. Against the Paladins the Bulldogs ran 61 times for 360 yards. Clay Harris, Dante Smith and Remus Bulmer all had short scoring runs for The Citadel.
Grayson Atkins put Furman on the board on its first drive, kicking a 48-yard field goal less than three minutes into the contest. But the Paladins did not score again until the start of the fourth quarter.
Jacob Godek kicked field goals from 30- and 46-yard out in the fourth quarter for The Citadel (4-4, 2-2).
GEORGIA SOUTHERN 30, COASTAL CAROLINA 27 (OT)
STATESBORO, Ga. — Wesley Kennedy III ran 25 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning TD in the third overtime, to help Georgia Southern beat Coastal Carolina 30-27 on Saturday.
J.D. King broke a tackle in the backfield to convert a third-and-2 with a 14-yard run to the 3 to set up Kennedy's touchdown run to end the game. King finished with 80 yards rushing on 21 carries.
The Eagles (3-3, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) scored touchdowns in all three overtimes. Mark Michaud caught touchdowns on back-to-back plays, a 20-yarder from Shai Werts on a fourth-and-5 in the first OT and a 25-yarder on the first play of the second OT.
The Chanticleers (3-4, 0-3) scored touchdowns on their first two overtime possessions but were held to a field goal in the third OT.
Bryce Carpenter passed for 96 yards and a touchdown and ran for 61 yards and a TD for Coastal Carolina.
WOFFORD 59, WESTERN CAROLINA 7
SPARTANBURG — D'Mauriae VanCleave returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown to give Wofford the lead and the Bulldogs ran away with a 59-7 win over Western Carolina in a Southern Conference battle Saturday.
Joe Newman ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Wofford erupted for 28 second-quarter points to take control of the game. He finished with a pair of TD passes.
Jaylin Young pulled in a 69-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage to put the Catamounts (1-6-0-4) in front with their only score of the game.
Blake Morgan capped an eight-play, 83-yard drive to get Wofford even with 5:46 left in the first quarter. After KeiAndre Sanders pulled down a 7-yard pass from Newman with four seconds left in the first half, the Terriers had taken a 35-7 advantage.
VanCleave found open space between Western Carolina's two deep safeties and pulled in a long pass from Newman for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter and, minutes later, Jacquez Allen broke free for a 78-yard touchdown run and Miller Mosley added a 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Terriers limited Western Carolina to just four first downs in the game and the Catamounts were 0-for-12 on third down.
Wofford (4-2, 3-1) had 428 yards on the ground and Newman was 7 of 11 passing for 162.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 24, MORGAN STATE 10
ORANGEBURG — Corey Fields threw a pair of long, second-half touchdown passes and South Carolina State built a three-touchdown lead going into the fourth quarter and held on to beat Morgan State, 24-10 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference battle Saturday night.
The teams shared time of possession evenly, but the Bulldogs took advantage of five Morgan State turnovers.
Nicholas O'Shea gave the Bears the lead with a 39-yard field goal four minutes into the game, but they would not score again until the fourth quarter.
Labron Morris' 3-yard run put SC State (4-2, 2-1) in front and Dillon Bredesen added a 31-yard field goal to make it 10-3 at intermission.
Fields hit Will Vereen with a 49-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and found Shaquan Davis from 41-yards out to make it 24-3 with 11:27 to play.
Fields was 12-of-23 passing for 135 yards. Morris finished with 25 carries for 125 yards.
Morgan State (1-6, 1-3) lost five yards on 32 carries and fumbled three times. Three quarterbacks combined for 267 yards passing but also threw two interceptions for the Bears.
KENNESAW STATE 55, PRESBYTERIAN 10
CLINTON — Tommy Bryant completed 3 of 4 passes for 76 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 51 yards and two TDs to help Kennesaw State beat Presbyterian 55-10 on Saturday.
Bryant's TD passes went to Jalen Jackson for 28 yards, Shaquil Terry for 25 yards and Isaac Foster for 23 yards. The Owls (6-1, 2-0 Big South Conference) had no turnovers while the Blue Hose (0-7, 0-3) had four.
Kennesaw State ran 61 times for 275 yards and four TDs with 12 players taking at least one carry. Bronson Rechsteiner ran nine times for 51 yards and Daniel David ran 14 times for 39 yards and a touchdown. Terry capped the scoring with a 3-yard TD run.
Keith Pearson completed his only attempt for a 35-yard touchdown to Dohnte Meyers for Presbyterian.