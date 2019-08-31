FURMAN 46, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 13
GREENVILLE — Darren Grainger ran for one touchdown and threw for another as Furman crushed Charleston Southern, 46-13 in the season-opener Saturday.
Grainger, a redshirt freshman, played in four games and started against Elon a year ago before earning the starting job.
Picked to finish second in the Southern Conference and ranked in two different Football Championship Subdivision polls, Furman kicked off its season at home for the first time since 2015 with its first-ever meeting with Charleston Southern.
The loss spoiled the head coaching debut of Charleston Southern's Autry Denson, who became just the fifth head coach in Buccaneers history in January. Jamey Chadwell, who guided CSU past The Citadel in the 2013 opener, is the only coach to win his debut at the school.
Grainger capped a six-play, 46-yard drive by scoring from the 4 for the game's first touchdown. Devin Abrams and Devin Wynn each had first-half touchdown runs as the Paladins held a 24-6 advantage at intermission.
Terrence Wilson scored on a 52-yard run for Charleston Southern and Jack Chambers bulled in from the 1 to get the Buccaneers within two touchdowns, 24-13 early in the third quarter, but Grainger connected with Ryan DeLuca on a six-yard pass and Furman added a two-point conversion to make it 32-13 before Carson Maples and freshman Wayne Anderson, Jr. each broke for 66-yard touchdown runs less than three minutes apart in the fourth quarter to set the final score.
Wynn finished with 12 carries and 131 yards while Furman rolled to 369 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Midland Valley grad Kameron Brown caught three passes for 29 yards for Charleston Southern, and Barnwell grad Nathaniel Toole made one of two extra point attempts.
TOWSON 28, THE CITADEL 21
CHARLESTON — Shane Simpson accounted for three scores that included a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:27 left to push Towson past The Citadel 28-21 on Saturday in a season opener.
The Cadets had just taken their only lead, 21-20 with 3:31 remaining, when Brandon Rainey tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb in the back of the end zone. Towson's Tom Flacco answered on the next possession, completing three straight passes and breaking loose for a 25-yard run before Simpson scored to cap the six-play drive.
On the next series, Coby Tippett intercepted Rainey's pass attempt on The Citadel's first play from scrimmage to seal the victory for the Tigers.
Simpson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Flacco in the first quarter and also had a 45-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter that pushed the Tigers' lead to 17-7. Simpson finished with 74 yards rushing and had four catches for 37 yards. Flacco was 21-of-36 passing for 328 yards.
Rainey had 166 yards rushing on 32 carries and completed three of four pass attempts for 24 yards.
The Tigers, who last season finished 7-5 and earned a FCS playoff berth for the first time since 2013, entered the game ranked No. 11 in the FCS STATS preseason poll. They hadn't been ranked in the preseason poll since 2008.