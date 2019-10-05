FURMAN 58, SAMFORD 14
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Darren Grainger threw four TD passes, Devin Wynn had 278 yards from scrimmage and three scores, and Furman beat Samford 58-14 on Saturday.
Furman ran 60 times for 460 yards and finished with 647 yards of total offense. Wynn's 217 yards rushing ranked ninth in program history. Grainger was 6 of 9 for 183 yards and no interceptions.
Furman (4-2, 3-0 Southern Conference) scored on its first nine possessions – seven straight touchdowns followed by a field goal and a touchdown that capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter.
Samford (3-3, 2-1) scored on the opening possession of the game. But Wynn went 75 yards on Furman's first play from scrimmage, tying it at 7-all and sparking a 35-point run.
The Paladins led 28-7 at the end of the first quarter and 42-14 at halftime.
Jay Stanton ran eight times for 77 yards for the Bulldogs.
WOFFORD 35, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 17
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Joe Newman ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns, Miller Mosely ran for a score and Wofford's ground game ground down East Tennessee State.
The Terriers (3-2, 2-1 Southern Conference) gained 409 of their 464 total yards on the ground while holding the Buccaneers to 258 total yards.
Newman scored on runs of 1 and 59 yards before Tyler Keltner kicked a 27-yard field goal for the Buccaneers (2-4, 0-3). Newman's 8-yard scoring run on the next possession and his 15-yard TD run on the following possession, set up by Ryan Titus' fumble recovery, made it 28-3 at halftime after the Terriers held the Buccaneers to 53 yards of total offense.
East Tennessee State fared better in the second half, with Quay Holmes scoring on 2-yard run in the third quarter and Trey Mitchell hitting Holmes on a 26-yard TD pass early in the fourth.
Mosley's score on a 4-yard run capped a 15-play, 92-yard drive and the Terriers stopped the Buccaneers on downs on the next series for the win.
VMI 34, THE CITADEL 21
CHARLETSTON — Reece Udinski threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Herres late in the game to help VMI snap a 12-game losing skid against The Citadel.
Brandon Rainey scored on a 3-yard touchdown run that pulled The Citadel (2-4, 0-2 Southern Conference) to 27-21 with 3:22 to play before Udinski connected with Herres three plays later for a score with 2:18 remaining.
Udinski threw three touchdown passes and was 25 of 35 for 335 yards. He also stretched his SoCon single season record to 252 consecutive passes without an interception. Herres had eight catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Ramsey ran for 97 yards and a score.
Rainey was 19 of 34 for 233 yards passing and ran for three short-yardage touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Raleigh Webb caught 10 passes for 110 yards.
The Keydets last beat The Citadel on Nov. 16, 2002.
CAMPBELL 24, PRESBYTERIAN 14
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Freshman Hajj-Malik Williams threw two touchdown passes, Cameron Davis rushed for 137 yards, and Campbell defeated Presbyterian.
Campbell (4-1, 1-0) attempted just 13 passes with Williams completing 5 of 9 for 141 yards. His touchdowns were 56 yards to Trevion Armstrong in the first quarter and 39 yards to Davarius Bargnare in the final period. In between, Bryant Barr scored on two short runs.
After Presbyterian (0-5, 0-2) drew within 21-14 in the fourth quarter, Williams connected with Bargnare for a two-score lead with 2:03 remaining.
Jarius Jeter rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns for Presbyterian and the Blue Hose sacked Williams five times. Colby Campbell added 14 combined tackles to his conference lead of 44.