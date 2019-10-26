FURMAN 28, WESTERN CAROLINA 7
CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Devin Wynn rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score, as Furman racked up 296 yards on the ground defeating Western Carolina on Saturday and reclaiming a share of first place in the Southern Conference.
The Paladins (5-3, 4-1), ranked No. 14 in the FCS Coach's Poll, rebounded from a loss to The Citadel to match Wofford atop the SoCon standings. The two teams meet at Wofford Nov. 16.
Furman rolled up 392 yards of offense to 264 for the Catamounts, who were held to 77 yards on the ground.
WOFFORD 35, CHATTANOOGA 34 (OT)
SPARTANBURG — Joe Newman scored on the first play in overtime and Wofford edged Chattanooga after the Mocs failed on a 2-point conversion try to give the Terriers their fifth straight win.
Newman kept the ball on an option to score in overtime and Luke Carter converted the PAT. When it was the Mocs' turn, Ailym Ford powered over from the 3 but Nick Tiano's conversion pass on a broken play was dropped among a crowd in the end zone.
Wofford (5-2, 4-1 Southern Conference) tied the game with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter on D'mauriae VanCleave's 6-yard run around left end. He was almost tripped up in the backfield before racing to the end zone and diving on the pylon.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 27, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 19
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tyrece Nick threw for a touchdown and ran for another as South Carolina State beat Bethune-Cookman, snapping the Wildcats' five-game winning streak.
Nick, a Strom Thurmond grad, opened the scoring with a 1-yard sneak and made it 20-13 with a 13-yard connection to Shaquan Davis. Zafir Kelly capped SCSU's 21-point run with a 55-yard interception return at the end of the first half for a 27-13 lead.
Nick completed 7 of 9 passes for 61 yards and carried it 17 times for 88 yards for South Carolina State (5-2, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Coach Buddy Pough extended his school record with his 130th victory.
THE CITADEL 35, MERCER 24
CHARLESTON — Brandon Rainey ran for 120 yards and a score and threw for another touchdown as The Citadel held off Mercer to post its first winning record of the season.
The Citadel (5-4, 3-2 Southern Conference) has won three straight games after starting the season with two losses.
MERRIMACK 24, PRESBYTERIAN 21
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Christian Carter accounted for all three of Merrimack's touchdowns, and the Warriors defeated Presbyterian College.
Carter's nine-yard touchdown run with 3:08 to play put Merrimack (4-4) ahead 24-21. Presbyterian (0-8) drove 52 yards to the Merrimack 23 on its ensuing possession but Parker Maddrey came up short on a game-tying 40-yard field goal attempt with 30 seconds left.
Presbyterian's Colby Campbell, a South Aiken grad, made 12 tackles, giving him his sixth game of the year with 10 or more. He eclipsed 200 career tackles in Saturday's game.