No. 15 FURMAN 17, ETSU 10
GREENVILLE — Devin Wynn scored on a 1-yard run three seconds into the fourth quarter and Grayson Atkins set a Southern Conference record with his 15th straight field goal as Furman held off East Tennessee State 17-10 on Saturday.
The Paladins (3-2, 2-0), ranked 15th in the FCS coaches' poll, used a nine-play, 80-yard drive to take a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Corey Watkins ran 30 yards on first down and Darren Grainger capped the drive with a 15-yard TD toss to Ryan DeLuca.
Grayson pushed Furman's lead to 10-0 with his record-setting 28-yard field goal at 13:18 of the second quarter.
The Buccaneers (2-3, 0-2) pulled within 10-7 by halftime when Artevius Smith forced a Watkins fumble that was recovered by ETSU's Jason Maduafokwa at the Furman 33-yard line. Quay Holmes' 26-yard run set up a 6-yard scoring run by Cameron Lewis.
WOFFORD 51, VMI 36
LEXINGTON, Va. — Joe Newman threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third and Blake Morgan ran for two scores as Wofford won its second straight game, knocking off VMI in a Southern Conference battle that was delayed for two hours due to lightning.
Wofford lost its SoCon opener to Samford in Week 2 but knocked off Gardner-Webb in a nonconference game a week ago to snap a two-game losing streak. The win is its eighth straight over the Keydets.
The Terriers piled up 439 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Newman was 5 of 8 for 142 yards passing and ran 10 times for 97.
Alex Ramsey ran for 207 yards on 28 carries and scored three touchdowns for VMI. Reece Udinski was 25 of 38 for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
SAMFORD 61, THE CITADEL 55 (4OT)
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Liam Welch scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth overtime and Samford held off The Citadel.
The Bulldogs of The Citadel trailed 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter, but Brandon Rainey connected with Raleigh Webb for a 17-yard touchdown, Jacob Godek kicked a 23-yard field goal and Rainey added a 1-yard TD run as the Citadel scored 17 straight points to take a 38-24 lead with 8:08 left in regulation.
Backup quarterback Welch answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that he capped with a 5-yard TD toss to Michael Vice to pull the Bulldogs of Samford (3-2, 2-0 Southern Conference) within 38-31. Following a punt by The Citadel that gave Samford the ball at its own 20-yard line, Welch used three plays before hitting A.J. Toney for a 67-yard scoring strike to knot the score at 38.
The two teams traded two touchdowns and a field goal through the first three overtimes before the Samford defense kept The Citadel (2-3. 0-1) scoreless, leading to the game-winning drive.
NORTH ALABAMA 41, PRESBYTERIAN 21
FLORENCE, Ala. — Christian Lopez threw three touchdown passes, Terence Humphrey scored on an 88-yard run, and North Alabama defeated Presbyterian.
Lopez hit Dexter Boykin on TD throws of 55 and 18 yards and added a 5-yard touchdown pass to Andre Little that gave the Lions a 28-9 lead in the third quarter. North Alabama (2-3, 1-0 Big South) led 21-9 at halftime and broke the game open with 17 points in the third quarter.
Presbyterian (0-4, 0-1) scored all three of its touchdowns through the air. Brandon Thompson completed 18 of 29 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tyler Huff was 3 of 4 for 42 yards and the other touchdown.