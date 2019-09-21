FURMAN 45 MERCER 10
GREENVILLE — Devin Watts rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown, Corey Watkins added 97 yards rushing with two touchdowns and Furman defeated Mercer 45-10 on Saturday.
Furman (2-2, 1-0 Southern) rushed for 410 yards and five rushing touchdowns and had 600 yards total offense.
The Paladins (FCS No. 15) held the Southern Conference's No. 1 offense to 283 yards and forced four turnovers. Robert Riddle was 18-of-34 passing for 149 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bears (2-2, 1-1).
Furman's Darren Grainger was 9-of-16 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score. Watkins scored on runs of 83 yards and 1 yard.
The game was the latest in the longstanding relationship between head coaches Clay Hendrix of Furman and Bobby Lamb of Mercer. They were high school teammates at Commerce High in Georgia before going on to play at Furman where they were also assistant coaches for 19 years.
THE CITADEL 22, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 13
CHARLESTON — Remus Bulmer fought his way into the end zone twice and Brian Murdaugh passed to Raleigh Webb for another score to give The Citadel enough cushion to hold off Charleston Southern to post its second win of the season.
The Citadel's other victory was a 27-24 overtime win over Georgia Tech last week. The Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech for the first time in 11 tries and posted the first victory against an ACC team in 23 attempts.
Charleston Southern (0-4) drove to the Bulldogs' 1 in the closing minutes but could not punch it in after having a first down at the 1.
After Bulmer's touchdown run for the first score in the second quarter, Alex Usry booted a 35-yard field goal and added a 48-yarder early in the third to close to 7-6. The Bulldogs answered when Murdaugh nailed Webb on a 54-yard scoring toss with 6:03 left in the third. Bulmer bulled in from the 1 to go up 20-6 late in that quarter.
The Bulldogs (2-2) added a safety for the final score when the Buccaneers fumbled in their own end zone after Matt Campbell boomed a 62-yard punt that was downed at Charleston Southern's 1.
WOFFORD 49, GARDNER-WEBB 10
SPARTANBURG — Joe Newman passed for 67 yards and a touchdown and ran for 155 yards and another score as Wofford picked up its first win of the season, rolling past Gardner-Webb in a nonconference game.
After starting the season ranked No. 8 in the Football Championship Subdivision, the Terriers lost their opener to South Carolina State, 28-13, and were upset by Samford 21-14.
Wofford's Blake Morgan opened the scoring with a 2-yard run and Jacquez Allen added a 46-yard run for a score at the end of the first quarter. Newman connected with T.J. Luther on a 62-yard touchdown pass as the Terriers built a 28-3 lead at halftime.
Wofford (1-2) rushed for 490 yards against the Bulldogs in a 45-14 win a year ago. Saturday, the Terriers ran for 489 yards and six touchdowns. Morgan had two scores and gained 67 yards on 10 carries. Newman carried 11 times.
Gardner-Webb (1-3) was held to just nine yards on the ground. Kalen Whitlow was 13-of-21 passing for 201 yards.
EASTERN KENTUCKY 35, PRESBYTERIAN 10
CLINTON — Parker McKinney threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a third as Eastern Kentucky rolled to a victory over Presbyterian College in the first meeting between the teams.
Daryl McCleskey Jr. rushed for 138 yards and a score and Keyion Dixon caught six passes for 101 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Kentucky (2-2).
McKinney, who threw for 155 yards, hit Dixon on a 10-yard touchdown toss to give Eastern Kentucky a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter. The Colonels defense shut out Presbyterian after the first quarter and added 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Conor Blount passed to Dixon for a 22-yard completion early in the first quarter and three plays later Alonzo Booth crashed in from the 1 for the first score. Presbyterian (0-3) answered with a seven-play, 51-yard drive to tie it on a 21-yard dash by Jarius Jeter. The Blue Hose took the lead on Parker Maddrey's 21-yard field goal with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.
Presbyterians' Brandon Thompson threw for 122 yards but was picked off twice.
South Aiken grad Colby Campbell led Presbyterian defensively with 14 tackles and 2½ sacks. Strom Thurmond product Tre Lanham made one tackle.