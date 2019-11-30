COASTAL CAROLINA 24, TEXAS STATE 21
CONWAY — CJ Marable rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and Coastal Carolina snapped a three-game skid with a 24-21 victory over Texas State on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.
Marable topped the 100-yard mark for the sixth time this season and finished the season with 1,085 yards on the ground to become the fourth Chanticleer to accomplish the feat.
Coastal Carolina (5-7, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference) took a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter when backup quarterback Fred Payton hit Shadell Bell for a 1-yard score. It was Bell’s only catch of the game. Texas State (3-9, 2-6) used just one play to pull even — Tyler Vitt’s 64-yard scoring strike to Mason Hays on first down with 3:07 left in the quarter.
The Chanticleers took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter when starting QB Bryce Carpenter connected with Isaiah Likely for a 28-yard TD with 3:42 remaining.
Massimo Biscardi’s 47-yard field goal early the fourth quarter stretched Coastal Carolina’s lead to 17-7, but the Bobcats drove 67 yards in four plays — using a pass from wide receiver Hutch White to Vitt to pull within 17-14.
Marable took over for the Chanticleers on the ensuing drive. The junior rushing for 46 of the 69 yards in the 10-play march that end with Marable’s 3-yard TD run and a 24-14 lead with 4:03 left.
Vitt led Texas State on a nine-play, 71-yard drive and hit J. Hopkins for an 18-yard TD to get the Bobcats within three points again, but Likely recovered an onside kick and Coastal Carolina ran out the clock.
Carpenter completed 10 of 11 passes for 114 yards a TD, while Payton was 7 of 11 for 43 yards and a score. Likely hauled in six passes for 107 yards.
Vitt was 23-of-33 passing for 285 yards and two TDs with one interception for the Bobcats, who lost their final three games. Hays had five catches for 117 yards.
KENNESAW STATE 28, WOFFORD 21
SPARTANBURG — Jonathan Murphy broke free and sprinted 61 yards in the fourth quarter for a touchdown to seal Kennesaw State’s 28-21 victory over Wofford in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.
The Owls advance to play at No. 3 seed Weber State (9-3) on Dec. 7.
Murphy, replacing Tommy Bryant who was injured early in the second quarter, rushed for three touchdowns in the final 17 minutes.
Murphy tied the game at 14-14 when he crashed in from the 1 with 1:24 remaining in the third quarter.
Wofford was driving on the following series when Bryson Armstrong forced a fumble that Cincere Mason scooped up, returning it 36 yards to Wofford’s 20. Murphy carried three straight times to get to the 1-yard line where the Owls had a first down. Murphy followed his center for three consecutive plays and came up short before stepping to his left and pushing across for a 21-14 advantage.
Kennesaw State (11-2), representing the Big South, took a 28-14 lead after Murphy’s 61-yard TD sprint with 4:02 remaining.
Murphy had 23 carries for 206 yards. Bryant rushed for 54 yards and a score before he exited in the first quarter.
Blake Morgan rushed for two touchdowns for Wofford (8-4), champions of the Southern Conference.
Wofford’s Jimmy Weirick, replacing the injured Joe Newman, hit T.J. Luther on a 22-yard scoring strike with 1:18 remaining in the game. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by Kennesaw State.
AUSTIN PEAY 42, FURMAN 6
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — JaVaughn Craig threw two of this three touchdown passes in the third quarter when Austin Peay took control and rolled to a 42-6 win over Furman on Saturday in the Governors’ first FCS playoff game.
The game was delayed by weather several times.
The Governors (10-3) play at fourth-seeded Sacramento State (9-3) next weekend.
Craig completed a four-play 15-yard drive with a 15-yard pass to DeAngelo Wilson on the opening drive of the second half and 2 ½ minutes later dumped a pass over the middle to Kente Williams who went 73 yards to end zone. Turnovers set up the next two scores.
On the first play after the long TD pass, Kordell Jackson recovered a fumble at the 33. Prince Momodu cashed that in with a 4-yard run after a pass play picked up 29.
Tyriq Arties recovered a fumbled punt return at the 28 and on the fourth play Williams scored on a 1-yard run.
Furman (8-5), making its 18th playoff appearance, came in as the No. 5 rushing team at 275.8 yards but picked up only 145 yards against the No. 5 run defense. The Paladins finished with 227 total yards.
Craig went 18 of 23 for 264 yards. Williams had four catches for 103 yards and 11 rushes for 57 as Austin Peay picked up 434 yards.