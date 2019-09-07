COASTAL CAROLINA 12, KANSAS 7
LAWRENCE, Kan. — CJ Marable rushed for 148 yards and recorded two touchdowns to lead Coastal Carolina to a 12-7 victory over Kansas on Saturday night.
Fred Payton connected with Marable for 20 yards to pick up the Chanticleers' (1-1) lone touchdown of the first half; however, a missed extra-point attempt in conjunction with a shanked 31-yard field goal by Massimo Biscardi sent the Chanticleers to the locker room facing a 7-6 deficit.
To open the second half, Chandler Kryst picked off the pass of Carter Stanley, fueling a 64-yard drive by Coastal Carolina resulting in a second touchdown for Marable and an ultimately insurmountable lead for the Chanticleers.
A third missed field goal by Biscardi, this time from 27 yards, gifted Kansas (1-1) one final offensive drive late in the fourth quarter, yet the Jayhawks were unable to convert, turning the ball over on downs after gaining only eight yards.
In his highly-anticipated season debut following a one-game suspension, Kansas' Pooka Williams Jr. rushed for 99 yards on 22 carries to lead the Jayhawks.
Khalil Herbert tacked on an additional 82 yards on the ground, including a 41-yard touchdown run to cap the Jayhawks' opening offensive drive and secure the lone Kansas touchdown. However, the efforts of the shifty Kansas running back unit were unable to make amends for two untimely interceptions and a 107-yard passing performance by Stanley.
The takeaway
Coastal Carolina: In only their second season as a full-time FBS team, the Chanticleers were to overpower their first Big 12 opponent in program history for much of the evening, hanging 291 total yards of offense on Kansas compared to the Jayhawks' 280. Cracking a five-game losing streak, Coastal Carolina showed improvements offensively following a struggle-ridden opener against Eastern Michigan last week featuring four interceptions.
Kansas: Falling to 1-1, the slim margin of victory last week paired with the loss to Coastal Carolina leaves much to be desired from the newly-renovated Kansas offense. The return of Williams appeared to provide a needed spark to the Kansas run-game, allowing the Jayhawks to pick up 68 more yards on the ground than they recorded last week.
Up next
Kansas: The Jayhawks head to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, on Friday to take on Boston College in their first matchup on the road this season.
Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers will host Norfolk State on Saturday
MERCER 45, PRESBYTERIAN 7
CLINTON — Rob Lake made the first catch of his collegiate career a good one as he hauled in a 98-yard touchdown toss from Robert Riddle, and Mercer went on to pummel Presbyterian College 45-7 on Saturday afternoon.
Lake's initial catch of his career was also the longest offensive play in Mercer history. Lake broke behind the defense and Riddle hit him in stride on Mercer's 40 to give the Bears a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Riddle figured in all four scores in the first half as he threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns and ran one in from the 17. Riddle finished with 325 yards passing and 35 yards rushing and rested after three quarters. Tucker Cannon hauled in seven passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Lake finished with 107 yards for Mercer (2-0).
Brandon Thompson led the Blue Hose (0-1), throwing for 150 yards and running for 76 more.
It was the first meeting between the schools since 1941.
Mercer, which started the season with a 49-27 win over Western Carolina, hosts Austin Peay in its home opener next Saturday. Presbyterian hosts Jacksonville next week.
ELON 35, THE CITADEL 28
ELON, N.C. — Jaylan Thomas ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and Brelynd Cyphers' fourth quarter scoring run lifted Elon to a 35-28 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.
Elon (1-1) led 21-7 with under three minutes left in the third quarter before the teams combined for five touchdowns, the final score coming on Cyphers' 30-yard run around right end with six minutes left in the game to break the tie. The Citadel reached Elon territory on its final drive before stalling with a minute remaining.
The Bulldogs (0-2) tied the game at 28-all on Raleigh Webb's 27-yard TD catch from Brandon Rainey following a recovered onside kick.
Thomas went over 100 yards for the third time in his career, scoring on runs of 6 and 20 yards.
Davis Cheek threw for 226 yards and a touchdown to Kortez Weeks. Elon outgained The Citadel 481-225.