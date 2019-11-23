PRESBYTERIAN 52, ST. ANDREWS 14
CLINTON — South Aiken grad Colby Campbell set a Big South Conference record for tackles in a season during Presbyterian's 52-14 win over NAIA's St. Andrews on Saturday to end the regular season.
Presbyterian (2-10) racked up a 28-0 lead by early in the second quarter and blanked the Knights 17-0 after halftime.
Campbell had 17 total tackles and three sacks. His 150 total tackles is a new conference record, and he also set Presbyterian Division I records for solo tackles in a season (70) and sacks in a season (nine).
WOFFORD 31, THE CITADEL 11
CHARLESTON — Nathan Walker scored two first-quarter touchdowns, and Wofford beat The Citadel to secure a third straight Southern Conference championship.
The Terriers (8-3, 7-1), ranked No. 17 in the FCS Coaches poll, forced The Citadel (6-6, 4-4) to punt on the game-opening possession, then drove 44 yards in six plays to grab a 7-0 lead on Walker’s run from the 2. Wofford forced another punt – holding The Citadel to 21 yards in its first two possessions – and Walker struck again, rushing eight yards to cap a 72-yard drive.
Walker finished with 10 carries for 94 yards. Jacquez Allen and Blake Morgan also scored rushing TDs for the Terriers.
LOUISIANA MONROE 45, COASTAL CAROLINA 42
MONROE, La. — Caleb Evans threw for two touchdowns and Josh Johnson ran for two more as Louisiana Monroe rallied to get past Coastal Carolina.
Louisiana Monroe (5-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) took a 21-14 lead into the break and was ahead 31-28 going into the final quarter. The Chanticleers took their first lead since early in the first stanza when Fred Payton hit Reese White on a 41-yard scoring strike to go ahead 35-31 with 12:17 remaining in the game.
Both teams added another score with Coastal Carolina ahead 42-38 before Evans hit Zach Jackson in stride for a 34-yard touchdown for the final score with 6:47 left.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 20, NORFOLK STATE 17
NORFOLK, Va. — Dillon Bredesen kicked a field goal in overtime that gave South Carolina State a win over Norfolk State.
Bredesen’s 27-yard field goal put SC State in the lead and Norfolk State was held scoreless in the overtime period. He also kicked a 29-yarder in the final seconds of regulation that tied the game.
Corey Fields threw for 286 yards for the Bulldogs (8-3, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Labron Morris ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 41, CAMPBELL 31
CHARLESTON — Jack Chambers threw four touchdown passes and Dennis Fisher’s interception sealed the win for Charleston Southern.
Chambers had 217 yards passing for the Buccaneers (6-6, 4-2 Big South Conference). Kendrick Bell ran for 123 yards on 22 carries. Garris Schwarting caught five passes for 124 yards and Midland Valley grad Kameron Brown had three touchdowns receiving.
Charleston Southern scored on its first two drives with Chambers throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Jones and a 26-yard score to Brown for a 14-0 lead. The Fighting Camels (6-5, 3-3) replied with a touchdown and the Buccaneers followed with Alex Usry’s 33-yard field goal to make it 17-7 early in the second quarter. Both teams scored again before halftime and the Buccaneers led 27-14.
FURMAN 64, POINT UNIVERSITY 7
GREENVILLE — Darrien Grainger threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Travis Blackshear had a 49-yard pick-6 and Furman held NAIA-member Point University to 91 total yards.
The Paladins (8-4, 5-1 Southern Conference) will learn their FCS playoff postseason fate on Sunday.
Grainger’s 9-yard TD run capped the opening drive and he hit Ryan DeLuca on a 19-yard TD pass on Furman’s next possession. After Blackshear’s interception return, two field goals by Grayson Atkins and two rushing TDS, the Paladins led 43-7 at halftime.