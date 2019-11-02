CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 30, GARDNER-WEBB 27
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Jack Chambers threw two touchdown passes to Midland Valley grad Kameron Brown and scored on a 70-yard run to lead Charleston Southern past Gardner-Webb.
Chambers completed 25 of 37 passes for 191 yards. He led the Buccaneers (3-6, 1-2 Big South) with 99 yards rushing. Brown caught four passes for 19 yards and two scores.
Charleston Southern built a 24-0 halftime lead on the strength of Terrence Wilson's 13-yard run, a 40-yard field by Alex Usry, Chambers' 70-yard run and Chambers' 10-yard pass to Brown. Perhaps just as important, the Bucs held Gardner-Webb to 74 yards total offense in the half.
COASTAL CAROLINA 36, TROY 35
CONWAY — CJ Marable crashed into the end zone in the final seconds of the game, then skirted around the left side for the 2-point conversion to give Coastal Carolina a 36-35 win over Troy.
The Chanticleers fell short on the initial conversion try but Troy was called for pass interference in the end zone. Marable, who scored from the 3 for the touchdown, walked into the end zone on the next play for the victory.
The Trojans still had 30 seconds remaining but were thwarted on a pass-and-lateral play that fell far short.
It was the first Sun Belt Conference win this year for Coastal Carolina (4-4, 1-3).
FURMAN 35, CHATTANOOGA 20
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Freshman Devin Abrams rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Furman pulled away in the second half to defeat Chattanooga.
It was all Chattanooga early, as the Mocs built a 9-0 lead early in the second quarter, but Furman (6-3, 5-1 Southern Conference) bounced back with two touchdowns over a 2:03 span. The Paladins led 14-12 at the half, then extended that lead to 28-12 in the fourth quarter.
NORTH CAROLINA A&T 22, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 20
ORANGEBURG — Kylil Carter threw for 267 yards and a score as North Carolina A&T beat South Carolina State.
The Aggies (6-2, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter when Kyin Howard dropped Tyrece Nick in his own end zone for a safety. Jah-Maine Martin followed with a 5-yard touchdown run to close to 10-9 with 1:44 left in the half, and Carter threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Korey Banks to give the Aggies a 16-10 halftime advantage.
Noel Ruiz kicked two field goals in the third quarter, from 23 and 22 yards, to extend the Aggies' lead to 22-10. SC State scored twice in the fourth to close to 22-20 with 11:18 left, but the Aggies then held the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2) to just 26 yards for the remainder of the game.
THE CITADEL 31, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 27
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Brandon Rainey and Raleigh Webb hooked up on a 73-yard touchdown and the defense followed with a goal-line stand to give The Citadel a win over East Tennessee State.
Webb raced past the defense and no one was within 10 yards of him as he hauled in Webb's pass and raced the final 45 yards into the end zone. Jacob Godek's 100th-consecutive PAT made it 31-27 with 4:12 to play.
The Buccaneers quickly marched downfield, reaching The Citadel 6 before Trey Mitchell threw three incomplete passes and Nate Adkins was stopped at the 1 after a 5-yard reception. Phil Barrett's tackle with 1:34 to play gave the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-2 Southern Conference) their fourth-straight win.
HAMPTON 40, PRESBYTERIAN 17
HAMPTON, Va. — Deondre Francois threw two touchdown passes and Shai McKenzie ran for 152 yards and a score as Hampton pulled away from winless Presbyterian College.
After Parker Maddrey put the Blue Hose (0-9, 0-4) on the board with a 32-yard field goal, Francois hit KeyRon Catlett from 10-yards out for a touchdown and hit him again for a 2-point conversion to make it 14-3 two minutes into the second quarter. Francois hit Adeon Johnson from 9-yards out, but the Pirates missed on the 2-point conversion just before halftime to make it 20-3 at intermission.
South Aiken grad Colby Campbell had 10 tackles and surpassed 100 for the season, making him the sixth player in Presbyterian's Division I history to reach that mark.