Thursday afternoon was a bittersweet one for the Aiken High baseball program, as is the norm when high schools hold signing ceremonies for their college-bound athletes.
The bitter half of that, of course, is that the signing typically signifies the end of a high school career. For Aiken head coach Will Howard, though, his early signees gave him the opportunity to reflect on their contributions to the program while also giving him the excitement of one more season together.
The Hornets' Charles Herring and Addam Holsenback signed with USC Lancaster, and Rushton Bowles signed with USC Salkehatchie – and more signees will be on the way from Aiken's senior class, a group that's embodied what Howard wants his program to be.
"It just goes back to the culture of the program that we're building here – the coaching staff, the players, their efforts and buying into our philosophies and what we're trying to have them understand and do," Howard said. "We're just thrilled to death, and this is just the start. These guys are a clear example of how we expect our guys to do, the hard work and dedication that they've put in over the last couple years. We can't ask any more of them. We're very thankful for them, and we're excited for them at the same time."
A January signing means the trio will head into the season without having to worry about anything beyond their senior year. They know where they're going next, so they can focus more on enjoying one last run as Hornets.
"It feels good. I'm happy that I got to sign with some of my good friends, and I'm ready for this year to win region," said Herring.
Herring said he liked the small, tight-knit community offered by USC Lancaster, where he plans to begin his nursing studies. His decision was also influenced by who's going there with him – in addition to Herring and Holsenback, the Hornets' Treshaun Prupis is committed to USC Lancaster after previously pledging with Young Harris.
Herring and Holsenback both plan to pitch and play shortstop for the Lancers. Holsenback was blown away on his official visit there a few months ago, and he said he couldn't ask for a better school to offer him. He'll begin his studies toward becoming a teacher, and he plans to continue his academic and athletic careers at the Division II level after his two years in Lancaster.
"Very excited. Really excited about Lancaster giving me this opportunity so I can go up there with all my buds and just see what we can do," he said.
Bowles immediately felt a strong bond at USC Salkehatchie, where he plans to pursue an Associate in Art degree before transferring and probably becoming a teacher. A versatile athlete, Bowles will be a utility player and can fill a variety of positions for the Indians. Like his teammates, he's excited for a promising senior season in Class AAAA's toughest region.
"I feel like this year we're all bonded together a lot better," he said. "We've all come up – this is me and Charles' fifth year playing together, me and Addam's fourth – we're all together."