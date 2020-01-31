No. 3 AIKEN 53, SOUTH AIKEN 49
Aiken High boys' basketball coach Darris Jackson was disgusted by what he saw on the scoreboard at halftime Friday night.
His Hornets, a team that relies on its defense, had allowed rival South Aiken to make seven 3-pointers and score 36 points in the first half – in Aiken's home gym, no less.
Third-ranked Aiken was facing its second double-digit deficit in as many games this week, and again the Hornets had to get back to what they do best – be physical, and play their brand of lock-down defense.
The Hornets did it again, overcoming a 12-point halftime deficit for a 53-49 win to sweep the T-Breds and remain unbeaten in Region 5-AAAA play.
"First half, we didn't get to our assignments," Jackson said. "I thought the effort was there, but the things we talked about before the game weren't getting there. We weren't executing on defense, our rotations. We fixed it at halftime. Guys took pride in it, they really did.
"We're a good defensive basketball team. We gave up 36 points in the first half – that's not who we are. That's not who we are. Guys got their pride back to them ... and that kind of powered us through. We've got to embrace who we are."
RJ Felton had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Charvis Jones scored 17 points for Aiken (20-2, 6-0), which opened the second half on a 12-0 run to tie the game at 36.
South Aiken (10-11, 2-4) recovered to take a 40-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and a Dallas Mckeever 3-pointer gave the T-Breds a two-point lead late.
The 3-pointers were a huge reason why the T-Breds jumped out to the big early lead. Jonathan Burns made five of them in the first half and scored 18 points for the game, and Donavan Hodge made a couple of his own on his way to a 16-point half.
South Aiken head coach Michael Prandy said his team had been working on its ball movement and making the extra pass, and that paid off early. Once Aiken adjusted, though, he saw his team fall out of sync. Mckeever's 3 was South Aiken's only one of the half, and the T-Breds were out-scored 29-13 in the second half.
"I think, just down the stretch, they shot better free throws than we did," Prandy said. "I don't know that either team scored a whole lot other than that, but we missed too many free throws down the stretch. Had a few turnovers that were key. But, you know, it's tough to play on the road. You've just got to keep battling. I thought we did a good job."
Felton made an off-balance shot and drew a foul for a 49-46 Aiken lead with 2:14 to go, and Jones got a key block on a Hodge shot attempt with under a minute to go. Felton took the ensuing inbounds pass and passed it to Jones, who found George Bussey at the rim for a back-breaking basket and a four-point lead with under 30 seconds to go.
Aiken, which stunned North Augusta on Tuesday with an 11-point comeback, remains a game ahead of the Yellow Jackets in the region standings with four games remaining. South Aiken is now in a three-way tie for third with Airport and Midland Valley, but Prandy knows his T-Breds aren't out of it yet – bring the same effort they brought Friday, and they'll have a shot in every game they play the rest of the way.
Aiken hits the road Tuesday to face Midland Valley. South Aiken hosts last-place Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday.
Girls
South Aiken 37, Aiken 29
To South Aiken girls' basketball coach Zack Green, the moment was too big for his young players last time they played Aiken High.
In that game, the T-Breds were out-scored by 14 in the second half of a 51-31 loss. Aiken found the cures for a struggling offense, and the Hornets turned turnovers into transition buckets and turned the game into a rout.
Not this time around.
Green saw a team that was ready to compete in a big rivalry game, and they never let Aiken get in sync in a 37-29 victory to pull the teams into a tie for third in the Region 5-AAAA standings.
South Aiken (9-8, 3-3) came out with energy, attitude and toughness from the opening tip, and a 15-2 second quarter put the T-Breds ahead by 14 in the second half.
The defense did its job when the offense struggled, keeping Aiken (9-8, 3-3) from cutting the deficit to any closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Mekaihla Blocker scored 13 points, all after the first quarter, to lead South Aiken. Deovion Thomas added 10 for the T-Breds, who host last-place Brookland-Cayce on Tuesday.
Te'asia Hair led Aiken in scoring with 13 points, and Albany Holston scored all eight of her points in the second half. Aiken visits Midland Valley, which is two games back in fifth place, on Tuesday.