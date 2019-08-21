The Olajuwon Paige era officially starts a night early for Aiken High's football program.
Rain and storms in Friday's forecast forced the Hornets' season opener at Chester to be moved up a day. The game is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday will be a stern test for the Hornets' defense right out of the gate – the Class AAA state champion Cyclones rushed for 401 yards and six touchdowns in last year's 44-12 win at Hagood Stadium.
The Hornets will certainly look a little different offensively following the graduation of so many key pieces from last year's team, and they'll be counting on some of their speedy playmakers to try to build some momentum against a stingy Cyclones' defense.
Quarterback Antavious Lawton will be charged with leading the Aiken offense, and he's got a proven target in Charvis Jones who can be a go-to wide receiver. Jones showed his athleticism in last week's Aiken County Scrimmage, as he and speedster Devlin Hill each returned kickoffs for touchdowns against Wagener-Salley.
Where Paige will want to see improvement is in the trenches, where he felt his team was out-worked by the War Eagles.
Stan Mills is back at running back for Chester after rushing for more than 1,000 yards last season, as did 6-foot-3 rising sophomore quarterback Zan Dunham.
Defensive tackle Quay Evans leads a loaded front seven, and behind him is rising junior linebacker Octaveon Minter.