A potentially life-changing senior season may have been cut short, but Aiken High's LaToria Robinson had one last strong finishing kick and was left smiling at the end.
Just like on the track.
Thursday, Robinson signed her letter of intent to run for Wingate University. Her ceremony was held on Aiken's track, just feet away from where her record 400-meter time is posted among the track and field program's all-time marks.
"I mean, I'm just glad the day finally came," she said. "I've always dreamed for this day to come."
Robinson came into the spring with high expectations and state championships on her mind – and quickly posted times faster than anyone else in the state – but she didn't get that chance after the coronavirus pandemic cleared the spring sports calendar.
Fortunately for her, her track future wasn't hinging on a strong spring. She had already heard from colleges at both the Division I and Division II level and had plenty of options, and she made her decision based on what felt right for her. That ended up being Wingate.
"Honestly, when I went to tour there, the atmosphere – it just felt like a home, a place I could call home for the next four years," she said. "So I was, like, 'Yeah, this is definitely the school for me.' I visited a lot of schools, but I knew that was the one."
Robinson, the reigning Aiken Standard Girls' Track Athlete of the Year, will run both indoor and outdoor track at Wingate and plans to major in kinesiology. She recently started running indoor races, based on the guidance of coach Corrinthia Garvin, and soon found out she actually preferred it to outdoor.
She expects her events to to be the same sprints she's run in high school, though initially she didn't care at all for the 100- or 200-meter dashes. She felt she was strictly a 400 runner, but she came around once she figured out how to run – and win – those shorter races.
Robinson said that school-record time of 57.55 in the 400 is one she's proud of, as are her times in the 200 – she's credited with a 25.48 at a March 12 meet at Lakeside – and the 100 – in the 12.3 range, by her estimation. She was also a member of the Hornets' 4x400-meter relay team that once again had championship potential.
Garvin recently said that Robinson was on pace to break her own school record in the 400 and set a new one in the 200. She's continued to improve since joining the team as a seventh-grader, and Garvin doesn't see that stopping any time soon.
"I think she's gonna be a great contender for the simple fact that she's very coachable," she said. "No matter if it's a frustrating day at practice, if it's not going quite her way, she'll check that attitude and just be coachable. She's like a sponge – she's gonna soak in every little thing that you tell her and make it come together one way or another."
Robinson's years with the Hornets means she's not only been a winner – she's learned from other winners and has passed along those lessons to help others become winners. She became a leader by default as a sophomore because she was the fastest runner on the team, and second-year head coach John Hostetler watched her become a leader by example as she got older and set the tone every day at practice.
Now, it's time for her to start the process again at the next level.
"I think she's more than capable," Hostetler said. "I also think that she's gotten a basis of what she can do here, and she can push it forward in college. I think she's got a good foundation, for sure. I'm excited for her. I'm super excited for her to go ahead and continue her education, be that student-athlete that she really is, and continue to run."
Robinson said her time at Aiken High has left a mark on her, as being a part of the track program has prepared her to be a leader.
There's no denying she's returned the favor.
"She's definitely put her name on there – I mean, she has her name on that record board, and that's going to stick for a while," Hostetler said. "They always can be broken, and that's always the goal for our kids here. They really love that thing, and they're ready to put their name on it. She has been running with Aiken for so long, just seeing her go is sad but it's a rewarding moment to see her pursue a track scholarship at Wingate. I think it's great."