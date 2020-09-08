AIKEN 3, SOUTH AIKEN 1
It was made clear to Jeremy Rinder during the job interview that Aiken High doesn't lose to South Aiken on the volleyball court.
The Hornets' first-year head coach didn't have to look far for motivation for his team prior to Tuesday's regular-season opener against the T-Breds.
He found the newspaper article from last season, when South Aiken finished off its sweep of Aiken to finally clinch the Region 5-AAAA title after a string of sharing the top spot and coming up on the short end of the tiebreaker, and not much more needed to be said.
"I posted it on the bulletin board in our very first team meeting, brought the article out and showed it to them," he said. "We have been ready for this for a while. We have been prepping for this one for a while, so it feels good to get it under our belt."
The Hornets played like they had been waiting for this since last season, starting hot and making all the right adjustments down the stretch in a 25-10, 28-30, 25-19, 25-16 victory to halt the T-Breds' win streak in the rivalry.
Aiken got big contributions for a talented sophomore quartet – Natalie Bland, an All-State selection last year as a freshman, hit .310 and had 17 kills and 22 digs; Ansley Kitchings hit .556 with 12 kills and four total blocks; Brianna Mahoney had 10 kills and 12 digs; and Ellie Runnels hit .455 with 13 kills and four solo blocks. Seniors Caroline Tyler (50 assists, 19 digs), Sami Hale (nine kills, two aces) and Sophia Frank (19 digs) made key plays at the right times throughout the match to help Aiken maintain those quick starts.
The Hornets started the match on a 5-0 run, then had runs of 6-0 and 7-0 to take the early lead. They were on the verge of taking a 2-0 lead when they went ahead 23-19 in the second set, but the T-Breds rallied to square it at a set apiece.
"That second game we battled, back and forth, back and forth," said South Aiken head coach Cassie McKie. "I told them to come to compete and battle each point the best they can. I've got some young kids out there, and they did an amazing job. I've got two freshmen (Annie Dziczkowski and Anna Karius) out there that played pretty much the whole match. We just made a lot of errors at some bad times."
McKie, whose T-Breds were undefeated league champions last year and came up just short of a spot in the Lower State championship match, expects this year's group to be an all-around unit that relies on all participants. She was pleased with how well they blocked at the net to slow down Aiken's big hitters, and she said there were moments of greatness despite some spots where they lacked discipline.
All-State senior setter Christa Berry had 32 assists, Emily Berry had 26 digs, Grace Burns had nine kills, Bridget Boyleston had eight kills, and Karius made six blocks.
Aiken bounced back from the loss in the second set by scoring six of the first seven points in the third and six of the first eight in the fourth. The Hornets consistently kept six or more points between themselves and the T-Breds, and they finished off the match to earn some sweet revenge against their rivals.