A long and occasionally frustrating recruiting process during a senior year that's been anything but normal had its official happy ending Friday for Aiken High's Darin Parker.
Parker weighed all of those talks with coaches and all of those visits – including the ones that were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic – before landing on Newberry College. He signed Friday morning to play basketball for the Wolves in a ceremony held in front of the James A. Taylor Activities Center.
"Just believing in God and my parents and people helping me out just led me to make the decision," he said.
Newberry's family atmosphere won out for Parker, who transferred from South Aiken to Aiken for his final season and earned all-region honors. He also appreciated the commitment the staff showed to him – Newberry offered in early Februrary, and he committed two months later.
"They took a chance on me, and I have respect for that," he said.
Parker turned heads at South Aiken while establishing himself as a matchup nightmare as a forward/guard listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. His strength makes him a threat as a scorer, defender and rebounder in the paint, and he can stretch the floor and shoot from the perimeter to catch opponents off guard. He has the vision to make the right pass, and he can bring the ball up the floor with either hand.
His years playing at South Aiken and Aiken meant a lot of big matchups against top talent, which he feels prepares him well for the college game. The way he adjusted to a new program as a senior showed he's capable of making that transition quickly, and Aiken head coach Darris Jackson said Parker excels at fighting through things than can make a player uncomfortable.
"I think the main thing is he'll do the things he's asked at the next level," he said. "He came in this year, and we asked him to do some things that were a little different. He didn't fight it. He comes in and works his tail off. He makes the plays you ask him to make, and he's willing to grow as a player."
The plan for Parker is to continue playing a hybrid guard/forward position at Newberry, where he's interested in majoring in sport management and minoring in physical education. His set of skills is something that can pay off in a big way for him and his new team, as can the work ethic he used to turn those skills into production.
"For one, Darin's just a pleasure to coach," Jackson said. "I'm glad I got a chance to work with him for a year. He's got the right kind of attitude. He's a team guy and a smart kid. He really helped guys come together and jell as a unit.
"Obviously he's a skilled basketball player. He does a little bit of everything. He can score it. He can pass it. He really bought in on the defensive end this year, I thought. I can't be any more happy for him and this accomplishment. He really did a heck of a job this year, and I think he'll do the same for Newberry."