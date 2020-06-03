Rashaad Johnson never thought he would sign to wrestle in college.
In fact, he never thought he would wrestle at all.
Johnson had his heart set on football, but he said his parents forced him to wrestle – adding another sport would fill up his schedule and keep him out of trouble.
It did a lot more than that. Wednesday, at a ceremony held inside the James A. Taylor Activities Center, Johnson signed to wrestle at Allen University in Columbia.
"It means a lot. I never thought I would sign to go play any sport at any college," he said. "At one point I was just gonna go into the military and just be done with school, but I guess over time things change."
Things changed fairly quickly for Johnson, who didn't take long to figure out that he liked wrestling – and that he was pretty good at it.
Region titles and state championship appearances soon followed and Johnson, who was Class AAAA's sixth-ranked wrestler and a Lower State finalist in the 132-pound class this past season, found that wrestling was something that could take him beyond the high school level.
Allen offered him the right combination – he likes the environment and found a coach who was willing to help him with that path forward at a school that's close to home. He wants to study criminal justice.
An all-purpose specialist on the football field, Johnson took his shot at something he was forced to do and ended up making history – he's one of Aiken County's very first wrestling signees, and he's left a mark that will last forever at Aiken High.
"I feel like I deserve to be in the Hall of Fame or something," he said, with a smile creeping across his face.