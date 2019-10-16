Airport (5-2, 2-0 Region 5-AAAA) at Aiken (0-7, 0-2 Region 5-AAAA)
Last time they played
Airport defeated Aiken 37-34 on Oct. 12, 2018.
Players to watch
Airport
- Haden Rimer, K. Rimer has made game-winning kicks in the final seconds each of the past two weeks. He also added a 25-yard field goal last week.
- Bruce Staley, RB. Staley ran the ball nine times for 132 yards against North Augusta last week.
- Nanders Lawrence, WR/RB. Lawrence has scored 16 touchdowns for the Eagles this season.
Aiken
- Antavious Lawton, QB. Lawton finished last week's game with 186 total yards, rushing for 106 on 16 carries and passing for another 80 yards and a touchdown.
- Reginald Corley, WR. Corley was on the receiving end of a 24-yard touchdown pass.
- Ferderian Terry, WR/DB. Terry is the Hornets' top option at running back, and he had a couple of long kickoff returns last week against Midland Valley.
Keys to the game
Airport is flying high after back-to-back region wins to start region play. With a victory this week, the Eagles could already assure themselves a home game in the playoffs. The Eagles have been steady throughout their first two region wins, getting early leads and then hanging on late. In this one, Staley could be a big part of getting off to a good start. Aiken has struggled to stop the run this season, and allowed Midland Valley to rush for 120 yards last week. Field position could be another big factor. Airport isn't afraid to run Rimes out to attempt a field goal if needed, and he has to have plenty of confidence after the past two weeks.
Aiken showed some positive signs late in its last game offensively. The Hornets will need to get a few more people involved. Airport will have to make sure to contain Lawton, who has shown an ability to make big plays while scrambling.