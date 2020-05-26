Aiken High baseball coach Will Howard is stepping down to take an assistant coaching position at Sumter High School.
Howard was introduced as Aiken's head coach in 2015 and coached the Hornets from 2016 through this year's pandemic-shortened season. Previously, Howard was the head coach at Silver Bluff and was on staff at South Aiken.
Now he's joining a powerhouse Class AAAAA program led by Brooks Shumake, who has coached the Gamecocks to three state championships.
"During Howard’s tenure at Aiken High, the Hornets program grew in not only player numbers but in competitiveness, making the state playoffs during all four years and playing for the district championship in two of those years," read a statement announcing Howard's departure. "Howard was also instrumental in leading out in many of the upgrades and improvements noted around Henderson Johnson Field at Aiken High."
The Hornets had established themselves as a scrappy group that was never out of any game despite playing in the toughest region in the state. Maybe the best examples of that culture came in their runs to district championship games in 2017 and 2018, the former finale a memorable, rain-delayed affair that required extra innings and ended around 1 a.m.
They scored a big win over their rivals at South Aiken on March 10 but never got a chance to go for the season sweep, as the coronavirus pandemic cleared the sports calendar hours before they were scheduled to host the T-Breds three days later.
“I would like to thank Aiken High for the past four years and the Aiken School District for the opportunities they afforded me," said Howard in a statement. "I want to thank my players, what an incredible group of young men, young men who mean the world to me and to whom I will always be grateful. I would also like to thank our region coaches for their support through the past four seasons. Aiken High plays in the toughest baseball division in 4A state baseball. It has been a joy competing with these coaches.
"I would also like to say a special thanks to a couple of my local mentors Coach Eddie Buck, Richard Abney, Daryl Dupert and Coach Bob Polewski for all your support and advice over the years. I’m not only a better coach, but a better person for the time I’ve been with you guys. To my coaching staff, Jake Andrews, Pete Williams, Brian Pruitt, Richard Abney, Codie Ellison, David Savage and Zack Holley, thank you for going to battle with me every day to grow the Aiken High School Baseball program. You guys will always be wonderful coaches and great friends."
Howard will assume his new coaching duties this summer.