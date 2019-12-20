Aiken High boys' basketball coach Darris Jackson was greeted by a good sign on the first day of school.
He found his players, mainly a mix of transfers and youngsters soon to experience their first meaningful varsity minutes, in the weight room together. He saw them lifting weights together, going through conditioning together – really, he's noticed that they're just always together.
"That brings guys closer ... get these guys to kind of want to come in and play for each other and have each other's backs on the floor," he said. "That translates from off the floor to on the floor, and I think you could've seen some of that (in Thursday's win over Thomson that avenged their only loss of the season). I think we rallied around each other and wanted to get the win for each other."
That's led to a lot of wins so far, and the rest of the state has taken notice. The Hornets (9-1) are ranked third in the state in Class AAAA in the latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association poll after not being ranked in the season's first polls.
Aiken made a big splash right away, winning the Carl Williams bracket in the season-opening Schlotzsky's Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off. The Hornets beat Lakewood, Blythewood, then fourth-ranked Lower Richland in the title game. Junior RJ Felton, the reigning Aiken Standard Boys' Basketball Player of the Year who transferred from North Augusta, was named MVP.
"It was big-time, man. We went out and played the best in the state over the preseason period, over the scrimmage period, and our guys competed," said Jackson. "We went out and competed. We rebounded. We made our mistakes. ... We won't be perfect every night, but our guys will compete against anybody. Anybody walks in here, we'll compete."
Felton has turned in big performance after big performance, surpassing 1,000 career points during Friday's win over Dreher. He had a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds Thursday against a physical Thomson team and scored a season-high 42 points to go along with eight assists against Greenwood. Through 10 games, he's averaging about 25 points and eight rebounds per game.
"He's a joy to have around, man. He's first in sprints. He's 100 miles an hour in practice. He leads by example," Jackson said. "He's also vocal, and he makes the tough plays. He can make some really, really nice plays, but I think the thing that goes overlooked is he makes tough plays. He goes and gets a rebound in between two guys, he'll go and finish one in between a couple guys, he'll get the ball up the floor. He's been great for us, just being able to have a foundational type of player so other guys can grow off of and play off of and be an example."
Darin Parker, a senior transfer from South Aiken, is a double-double threat every time he takes the floor, and senior Charvis Jones started the year hot before being sidelined. Sophomore guard Kameron Williamson, wearing the familiar No. 4, is already routinely among Jackson's top performers, and players like junior Demarcus Mazone and seniors RJ Corley and Cameron Glover have shown they can provide a spark.
Jackson knows mistakes are going to happen, but he and the Hornets can live with them if they happen while they're giving 100 percent and going 100 miles per hour. They know it's a growth process, and he and his coaching staff have faith that the Hornets – as good as they've looked early on – will look better during the Region 5-AAAA grind toward the postseason.
"We're still a work in progress, but we got better (Thursday)," he said. "We got better, and I told them in the locker room that we got better at some things. I'm excited about this journey with this team."