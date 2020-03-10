AIKEN 3, No. 4 SOUTH AIKEN 2
A baseball game between Aiken and South Aiken probably wouldn't feel right these days if it didn't have a little late-inning drama.
Aiken, stung twice last year by two South Aiken game-winning rallies, held on to its lead this time in a 3-2 victory on the fourth-ranked T-Breds' home field in the Region 5-AAAA opener. The Hornets had to survive another scary seventh inning, but sophomore Josh Grant closed it out on the mound as Aiken showed it learned something from those tough losses a year ago.
"That's been our biggest motto over the summer, over the fall, during the course of our preseason tournaments, is teaching these guys how to finish and close the door, and that's what you saw tonight," said Aiken coach Will Howard. "Putting in some sophomores, we had an eighth-grader behind the dish doing his work tonight, some young guys coming in, manning up and doing their job. We're very happy and excited for them."
Aiken took a 3-1 lead in the third inning and held it until the bottom of the seventh, when Jesse Sanders led off the inning with a double to the fence in center field. Peyton Boozer singled with one out, but Sanders was called off the bag at third and out after first baseman Treshaun Prupis took the throw from right field and fired across the diamond.
"Big throw. Just phenomenal, phenomenal awareness there, and (Jacob Phillips) to catch it and put the tag on quick," Howard said. "You've got to tip your cap to those guys."
Boozer moved to second and then to third on wild pitches, then scored on a Ryan Swarthout single to make it a one-run game. Phillips couldn't handle a Jaylen Raysor grounder, putting Swarthout in scoring position with two outs.
Grant got Bobby Robinson to fly out to right field to end it, punctuating a game in which the T-Breds repeatedly set the table but couldn't clear it.
"We've got to come up with timely hits," said South Aiken coach Michael Baker. "We got a lot of base runners on, lot of runners in scoring positions with less than two outs, had a lot of opportunities with two outs, and we just couldn't get the job done."
"... We could've done more as far as executing, trying to get runners in. Our guys, they did a great job having quality at-bats for the most part. They got in, they fought, they never went down without a fight. That's something I'm very proud of. The dugout was never down. They were right in it the whole time. But, I mean, we've got to work on those things."
Aiken got on the board first, with Prupis scoring on a wild pitch after leading off the top of the second with a double. He had two hits and two runs for the Hornets, and he started on the mound and struck out six batters in five innings.
South Aiken answered back in the second when Braden Briatico scored on a Swarthout single.
Aiken took the lead for good in the third with two runs on a Kendric Howard single and another wild pitch that plated Prupis.
Sam Swygert started the game on the mound for South Aiken. He struck out nine and walked five in five innings before handing the ball off to Matt Defillips.
South Aiken made some noise in the bottom of the fifth, loading the bases with one out on two walks and a dropped third strikes. Prupis quieted the rally by striking out Briatico and getting Boozer to fly out to left.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Friday at Aiken High. Before that, South Aiken returns to the diamond at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westside, and Aiken hosts River Bluff at 7 p.m. Thursday.