A stressful recruiting process became crystal clear Sunday night for Aiken High's RJ Felton, who had just returned home from a travel tournament when he suddenly realized he knew where he wanted to play college basketball.
Monday afternoon he made it official, committing to East Carolina University in a ceremony at the James A. Taylor Activities Center.
Felton picked the Pirates over a host of other Division I offers, and they were the top pick from a top five that included College of Charleston, Elon, North Carolina A&T and Virginia Commonwealth University.
"It was a very tough recruiting process," he said. "I had to think through a lot of stuff. I had to go with the pros and cons of the schools and narrow it down."
That ultimately led to ECU, which Felton said was the school that gave him the best opportunity to play at a high level. He said the Pirates' coaches have told him he has an opportunity to make an early impact and break program records.
"It's a great environment, with Coach (Joe) Dooley having great experience with being a national championship coach (as an assistant to Bill Self at Kansas in 2008)," Felton said. "I feel like he could push my game to the next level. With Coach (George) Wright-Easy, I feel like he can make little tweaks to my game and make it perfection."
Felton, the two-time reigning Aiken Standard Player of the Year, averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals per game this past season for the Hornets. He was named Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year and earned All-State honors.
"I'm extremely proud of this kid. I met him when he was in, I think, sixth grade. He's been a hard worker and passionate about the game ever since," said Aiken High head coach Darris Jackson. "It's been a joy to watch him grow as a player and most importantly as a young man, and he's gonna earn every bit of success he's gaining right now. I'm excited for his future."
Felton said he was happy to get this decision out of the way now, as he can play his senior season without the weight of a college decision on his shoulders. The coronavirus pandemic didn't make the recruiting process any easier, but he's turned heads in a big way throughout the region on the travel ball circuit.
Of course, he's been doing that locally for years.
"To watch him grow with a basketball in his hands from such a young age – and he grew up with my kids coming in this gym right here, just playing ball," said North Augusta head coach Tony Harrell. "The passion and energy that he had for the game as a young kid, and then being able to coach him for two years at North Augusta High School, the commitment, the energy, the passion that he played the game with every day.
"I knew something special was in him. He made us a better program by the way he went about his business. You knew what you were gonna get every single day out of this young man. The future is very bright for him, and I'm just proud of him and I'm thankful for the opportunity I had to coach him and watch him grow. The best is yet to come."