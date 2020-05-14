Aiken High senior Elizabeth Colon-LaBorde had been looking forward to her college signing, so it didn't really matter that her ceremony Thursday morning was a bit different than the norm.
It wasn't the usual crowd at the usual time in the usual place, but it didn't need to be in order to be special. Seated at a table on the school's front steps, Colon-LaBorde signed to run cross country at USC Aiken.
"It's really exciting," she said. "It means a lot. That was one of the things I was most excited about, since I decided to play sports in college, just the signing."
Colon-LaBorde, a 10th-place finisher in the fall at the Region 5-AAAA meet, has been a key component of the Hornets' recent league dominance and now will run with head coach Lauren Etheridge's Pacers.
"I met the team on a Zoom meeting, and they really seemed to click," she said. "They seemed really nice and fun to be around. I met the coach, and she's really nice. It's like a smaller team, but I felt like I fit in already even though I'm not there."
The decision to stay close to home for college was influenced by two key factors – Colon-LaBorde gets homesick easily, and she wants to save some money by staying at home and earning as many scholarships as she can. Her plan academically is to major in biology and minor in music.
Colon-LaBorde has been a model athlete during her years running for Aiken High cross country coach Roger Carpenter, who never had to ask her to give her best.
"She's been a hard-worker the whole time she's been here," he said. "She has good talent and a good ability to run, but she really works hard and she puts in the extra effort. She's always willing to work hard, and sometimes she'll want to do more than what we were trying to do that day in practice. Sometimes you have to pull her back some because she gets, like, 'I need to go so much extra today.'"
"In every race she had, she gave everything she had. She's been a really good runner through the years, and pretty much all five years she's been up with the varsity team and helping us. ... We've been able to win region championships every year, and she's been a big part of that."