Aiken High's Carson Campbell had talked since his freshman year about living the dream of signing to play college soccer.
It was a dream, though, that was looking less likely to come true. He contemplated not playing his senior season and getting a job to help out his family – until he got a phone call that put his dream back on track.
On his birthday, no less.
Campbell fulfilled that dream Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to play soccer at USC Union.
"I didn't want to look back while I was there, so I just took it while it was on the table still," he said. "Found a way out."
Campbell has been around the Aiken High soccer program since his middle school days. He's studied the styles of players who have had success at his position to learn different ways to play, and he's also absorbed a variety of coaching styles at the high school and club level.
All of that looked appealing to USC Union, where he'll continue to play on the left and right wing. He plans to study sports medicine, and then he'll transfer back near home once he's completed his two years there.
"Carson's really improved a whole lot," said Aiken head coach Roger Carpenter. "He's been out here since the seventh grade. When he first started coming out, the JV coach (Thomas) Rich always had high praise for his work ethic. Since he's been on varsity, we've seen the same.
"He may not be the vocal leader all the time, but on the field he becomes a leader. He makes big plays. When he goes off to college, he'll still be a hard worker and he's coachable. Things like that translate really well going off to college."
"Coach Rich and Coach Carpenter believed in me when I didn't believe in myself," Campbell added. "I'd like to thank them for that."
Campbell appeared in 25 matches last season and scored twice, including one in a 2-1 win over South Aiken. Carpenter expects to see Campbell to become even more comfortable this spring and flourish for the senior-heavy Hornets.