The Aiken Junior Sports Association remains hopeful year 19 of its Aiken Hook A Kid On Golf Clinics will take place this summer.
The schedule has been altered to buy as much time as possible for the coronavirus pandemic concerns to diminish, and this year's clinics are now slated primarily for July.
The organizers understand and share the concerns for the health of participants and staff alike. They also believe appropriate activities such as the clinics are important for the kids, program coordinator Joe Spencer said.
Registration fees – $70 per child – will be reimbursed for any participants who are unable to adjust their schedules or if it's ultimately still unsafe to hold the clinics.
The clinic scheduled for June 29-July 3 at Woodside Plantation Country Club didn't change its date, but it's now the opening week after three of the June dates were moved back a month.
After Woodside, the clinics will move to Palmetto Golf Club (July 13-17), Cedar Creek Golf Club (July 20-24) and Houndslake Country Club (July 27-31) before wrapping up as planned August 10-14 at The River Golf Club.
The Aiken Hook A Kid On Golf Clinics are centered around learning the fundamentals of the game, and each participant will be provided with all of the essential equipment. Each clinic lasts five days with instruction each morning, and there are additional special programs planned. Registration forms and more information can be found at http://www.aikenjuniorsports.org/Aiken_Hook_A_Kid_On_Golf.html.