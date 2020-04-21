The Aiken Junior Sports Association has canceled its Aiken Hook a Kid On Golf Clinics due to coronavirus-related concerns.
The clinics were recently rescheduled to late in the summer to buy as much time as possible, but ultimately there's still too many uncertainties to hold the clinics and potentially jeopardize the safety of participants – between 8 and 13 years old – and volunteers – many in their 70s and 80s.
Program coordinator Joe Spencer consulted with physicians and weighed a number of other considerations before ultimately recommending the cancellation.
Signups were lagging well behind the normal yearly amount, and most Hook A Kid On Golf programs nationwide have already been canceled. Additionally, social distancing would be difficult to maintain and smaller clinic sizes would not be viable.
While many golf courses in South Carolina have remained open, there are still guidelines in place – like the cancellation of outings and tournaments, plus limiting group sizes – that Spencer felt could make it unlikely that those courses would want to host a clinic.
Registration fees will be refunded, and Spencer expects to have a full set of clinics in 2021.