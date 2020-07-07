Turns out there's no escaping the coaching ranks for Eric Hofstetter.
He was ready to say "No more," that he had done his time over two-plus decades at Silver Bluff High School.
But then he got pulled right back in once again.
Hofstetter had been watching daughters Lauren and Gina over the last several years as they've progressed through the Aiken-Augusta Swim League, and last May he offered his services as an assistant coach.
It didn't take long at all for him to return to the high school ranks as the new swim coach of a powerful North Augusta program.
"I was taking them, and I was sitting there watching practice every day. And I said, you know, I've got a few years of coaching experience – 25 years of football and 22 of softball," he said with a laugh. "So I said, 'I may not know everything there is to know about swim, but I know a little bit about coaching.'"
Hofstetter won back-to-back state championships on two occasions at Silver Bluff – in 2002 and '03 as head softball coach, and in 2000 and '01 as assistant football coach – and coached two runners-up in each sport. He's spent a lot of time around winners, so he's hoping that will blend in naturally with a program that's produced plenty of them in recent years.
"Hopefully that winning mentality comes over in what they do," he said. "They're successful in a lot of sports. It's gonna be different, going from a AA school. I spent 28 years at Silver Bluff, at a smaller school, and now you double the students. The teaching alone, the numbers of students, that's gonna be different.
"Basically, a winning attitude and the organization and the ability to take a kid, it doesn't matter what sport it is, and get them better as the year goes on, that's basically the ultimate goal for all coaches in all sports."
The Yellow Jackets had another successful season in the pool this past year under Kelsey Williams. The boys' team finished second in Region 5-AAAA and, despite having only eight competitors, finished second at the state championship meet for the second year in a row thanks to a lot of top finishes including two relay championships and Zak Griffin's second consecutive 100-yard breaststroke title.
The girls' team used quality depth to earn point after point and win the Region 5-AAAA championship, then finished in the top 10 at the state title meet.
Hofstetter may be new to head coaching in the sport, but he's had the chance to observe plenty over the years and got an even closer look working with a variety of age levels as an assistant at the club level.
"It's amazing how much technique is out there. It's not just, 'OK, you've got to swim from here to here, and these are the four strokes,'" he joked. "There's so much technique, and there's so many things that I've learned over a couple of years that really makes somebody average to above average. There's a huge difference in all the techniques. ... There's so many things technique-wise, and the strategy of the swim and the times. Things they have to do within the race itself, it's amazing."
Hofstetter will continue teaching science at North Augusta and, should the school and athletic year progress as many hope, could have Lauren and Gina joining him once they finish middle school.
He's expecting to have a deep, competitive roster of swimmers to choose from, and he knows from more than two decades of experience that having those athletes to choose from is half the battle. The rest comes down to the work ethic the Jackets have routinely displayed.
"I've won the state championships. I've been down where I didn't make the playoffs. I've run the whole gamut," he said. "I'm doing this for the kids, for them, not for myself. That's a big thing, because I've been on the top and been on the bottom. I know what it takes, the time and the energy it takes to be successful."