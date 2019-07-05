Hankinson Boxing Gym's young fighters struck gold again at the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics in Madison, Wisconsin.
Five of the seven local boxers earned medals, including two gold medals for national championship victories.
Reigning champion Jabreiona Hankinson defended her title, winning gold in the Intermediate Female 154-pound weight class with a victory over New York's Kelis Colbert.
Angel Cummings picked up a gold medal of her own in the Junior Female 176-pound class by beating Ohio's Kylie Garsky.
Tyriona Hankinson took silver in the Junior Female 145-pound class, falling to Arkansas' Misty Pruitt. Tyson Pitts also earned a silver medal in the Intermediate Male 176+ class. Illinois' Braulio Arcos took home the gold.
Kendahl Brockington was a bronze medalist in the Junior Male 165-pound class after reaching the semifinals with a win over Indiana's Kenneth Landrum. Brockington was stopped in the semis by eventual national champion Jamar Pemberton of Missouri.
Defending champion Terrell Lockett ran into a tough assignment in his opening match in the Intermediate Male 106-pound bracket. After a bye, Lockett fell to eventual national champion Francisco Cruz of California.
Tyesha Harrison also faced a tough opponent early in the Intermediate Female 114-pound bracket. She drew California's Maya Hernandez, who won two bouts before falling in the championship match.
This was the latest string of success for Hankinson Boxing Gym, which is no longer only sending boxers to national championship tournaments – they're winning them.