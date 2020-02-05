Signing day: Undecided blue chips, finish strong, best class

In this Dec. 18, 2019 photo, Hammond's Jordan Burch hugs his mom, Henri Burch, after announcing that he would attend South Carolina to play football during a signing day event in Columbia. S.C. The-6-foot-5, 275-pound Burch is a potential immediate-impact player out for the Gamecocks. When the early signing period opened in December he announced he would stay close to home. But he didn't actually sign, leaving open the possibility LSU could be his final destination.

 Tracy Glantz

University of South Carolina football fans were finally able to exhale Wednesday afternoon.

Hometown top prospect Jordan Burch is staying home to play for the Gamecocks.

Burch, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman who's 247Sports' eighth-ranked prospect in the country, committed in December to South Carolina but did not sign – he wanted to wait until February to sign with his Hammond School teammates. That opened up the door for him to take other visits – and for powerhouse programs like national champion LSU to try to flip his commitment.

Ultimately, though, he stuck with his hometown team.

Burch is the crown jewel of Will Muschamp's recruiting class, ranked 18th in the country by 247Sports. 

