In this Dec. 18, 2019 photo, Hammond's Jordan Burch hugs his mom, Henri Burch, after announcing that he would attend South Carolina to play football during a signing day event in Columbia. S.C. The-6-foot-5, 275-pound Burch is a potential immediate-impact player out for the Gamecocks. When the early signing period opened in December he announced he would stay close to home. But he didn't actually sign, leaving open the possibility LSU could be his final destination.