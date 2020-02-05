University of South Carolina football fans were finally able to exhale Wednesday afternoon.
Hometown top prospect Jordan Burch is staying home to play for the Gamecocks.
Burch, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman who's 247Sports' eighth-ranked prospect in the country, committed in December to South Carolina but did not sign – he wanted to wait until February to sign with his Hammond School teammates. That opened up the door for him to take other visits – and for powerhouse programs like national champion LSU to try to flip his commitment.
Ultimately, though, he stuck with his hometown team.
Burch is the crown jewel of Will Muschamp's recruiting class, ranked 18th in the country by 247Sports.