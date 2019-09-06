LEGENDS 4, GREENJACKETS 2
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Augusta GreenJackets' playoff run ended in disappointment.
An incredible 2019 season ended with a 4-2 loss against the Lexington Legends on Friday night. The Legends took the series 2-0 and they advance to face the Hickory Crawdads in the South Atlantic League Championship. Hickory defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds in the SAL Northern Division Championship.
The Jackets finished the regular season 77-61 and had the best overall record in the SAL Southern Division.
In the 4th inning, after Kei-Wei Teng tossed three innings of scoreless baseball, Lexington got a leadoff home run from Rubendy Jaquez to make it 1-0 Legends. Later in the 4th inning, a wild pitch scored Jeison Guzman, and the Lexington lead was extended to 2-0.
The Legends kept the scoring going in the 4th inning when Nate Eaton ripped a single to make it 3-0. Teng finishes his night after five innings, and he allowed three runs while striking out two. The Jackets had an answer though in the fifth inning.
Simon Whiteman delivered with a two-RBI double down the left field line, and it put the Jackets down by just a run. Lexington led 3-2 as the game went to the eighth inning. The Legends added an insurance run in the eighth. A wild pitch gave Lexington a 4-2 lead, and for the second consecutive game Brandon Marklund shut the door. He went the final two innings to get the save, and it sent Lexington to the SAL Championship.