NORTH AUGUSTA — Add another award to the ever-growing list for Augusta GreenJackets pitcher Seth Corry.
This one is his biggest yet.
Corry was selected South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year on Tuesday.
A third-round pick in 2017 from Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah, Corry has twice been named SAL Pitcher of the Week in the second half of the season. Since the All-Star break, Corry is 8-1 and has posted an ERA of 0.97. He also has 88 strikeouts to only 20 walks in the 2nd half. He was named an SAL All-Star back in June, and he currently leads the league in ERA (1.74), strikeouts (161), and WHIP (1.05).
“We are incredibly proud of what Seth has done this season and his ability to attack each day to continue getting better. It’s been a pleasure to watch him work this year,” GreenJackets manager Carlos Valderrama said. “He’s so competitive, and every time he’s taken the mound he’s given us a chance to win the baseball game.”
Corry pitched 32 scoreless innings from July 13-Aug. 16. In the month of July, Corry did not allow an earned run in five of his six starts, and he allowed more than two hits just once. Two times in the month, he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. On July 18 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, he retired the first 15 batters he faced. He allowed an infield hit in the 6th inning.
Then on July 29 against the Lexington Legends, Corry went 5⅔ innings of no-hit baseball before he left the game because of his pitch limit. In that start, Corry finished with 10 strikeouts. He topped that by setting a new career high when he finished with 12 strikeouts on Aug. 10 against the Rome Braves.
GreenJackets relief pitcher Jesus Tona was also named the Relief Pitcher of the Year. Tona was promoted to San Jose back on July 17.
Corry came into Tuesday night's start against the Greenville Drive just three strikeouts away from passing Madison Bumgarner on the all-time GreenJackets strikeout list. With 10 strikeouts, he'd pass Elvin Hernandez and become the all-time leader on the Jackets' strikeouts list.
Corry is scheduled to make one more start at SRP Park over the weekend as the GreenJackets will play the Columbia Fireflies for a four-game series starting Friday. The Jackets are tied for first place with only seven games remaining.