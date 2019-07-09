NORTH AUGUSTA — Augusta GreenJackets starting pitcher Seth Corry has been named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week following two starts in which he did not allow a run.
Corry, a third-round draft pick in 2017 from Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah, tossed 11 shutout innings and allowed just two hits in each of his two starts last week. He earned the win in each appearance.
He pitched six shutout innings July 2 against the Charleston RiverDogs, striking out five during the GreenJackets' 11-0 victory.
He returned to the mount July 7 against the Kannapolis Intimidators and was just as good, striking out seven against zero walks during five shutout innings. He needed only 54 pitches to complete five innings, but his start was ended prematurely by a rain delay.
Corry leads the team with 98 strikeouts and his 2.19 ERA ranks third in the SAL.
“The most impressive part of Seth’s stretch over the last week has been his ability to control the strike zone,” GreenJackets manager Carlos Valderrama said. “His confidence is through the roof right now, and he’s been a pleasure to watch so far in 2019.”
Corry is scheduled to take the mound again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at McCormick Field against the Asheville Tourists.