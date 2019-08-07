NORTH AUGUSTA — Augusta GreenJackets starting pitcher Seth Corry has been named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season.
Corry delivered 12⅔ scoreless innings with 17 strikeouts and only one walk this past week. The left-hander leads the SAL in ERA at 1.72
"Seth has been locked in every day he shows up to the ballpark. He has a specific intention for what he needs to accomplish each and every day," GreenJackets manager Carlos Valderrama said. "His work ethic is paying off, and he's been a crucial force in our success this year."
Corry, a third-round pick draft pick in 2017 from Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah, is listed as the San Francisco Giants' No. 9 overall prospect in the organization. In July, he led the SAL in wins (six), ERA (0.54), WHIP (0.57) and batting average against (.123) and was second in strikeouts (43). Corry has an ERA of 0.72 since the All-Star break.
"It's been fun to throw the baseball every fifth day with how well we are playing," Corry said. "I've had a lot of confidence and have just been going out there trying to throw strikes. We're rolling right now."
He did not allow an earned run in five of his six July starts, and he allowed more than two hits just once. Corry walked more than one batter only once. Two times in the month, he took a no-hitter into the 6th inning. He retired the first 15 batters he faced July 18 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers before allowing an infield hit in the sixth inning.
Corry went 5⅔ without allowing a hit just 11 days later before exiting the game due to his pitch limit. He had a career-high 10 strikeouts.
He is scheduled to make his next start Aug. 10 in a road game against the Rome Braves.