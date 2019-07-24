The 2019 Palmetto Amateur got started with an unexpected twist.
A computer mishap designated the golfers would be playing from the red tees as opposed to the tournament/competition tees. While the course still played at the same yardage as it does at every Palmetto Amateur, the mistake meant the course at Palmetto Golf Club, which is traditionally a par 70 layout for tournaments, played as its everyday par 71 layout. More important, it meant No. 6 served as a third par 5 instead of another par 4.
The golfers at the top of the leaderboard took full advantage.
Each of the golfers in the top 10 made birdie or better on the hole.
For Sumter native Christian Salzer it was one of five birdies en route to a bogey-free 66. Salzer, an N.C. State golfer, sits alone in the lead.
Jamie Wilson eagled the hole as part of his opening-round 67. He is tied with Christopher Zhang, Greyson Porter, Ben Carr, Kyle Cox and Ryan Marter for second place.
The five golfers sit at 4 under for the tournament and one shot behind Salzer.
Zhang was also bogey-free for the day and made birdies on Nos. 9, 10 and 13 to go with the birdie on the sixth hole.
Carr finished the day with the most birdies made in the field with seven, but three bogeys left him tied with the rest of the pack in second place.
Aiken native Jake Carter felt like he missed out on a couple of opportunities, but he's still in the hunt. Carter, a rising senior at Florida State, is three shots back at 2 under in a four-way tie for 11th.
"it was a good start. I played some solid golf," Carter said. "There were a couple of holes where I hit the ball in some wrong spots where I know I can't hit it. Hopefully I fix that tomorrow and go a little lower."
Those couple of holes were No. 5 and No. 7. Carter made bogey on each to fall to even par on the day. He recovered with birdies on No. 9 and No. 10.
Jake's younger brother Chad shot 4 over and is tied for 59th. Brian Quackenbush is the only other Aiken native in the field. He finished the day tied for 28th at 1 over.