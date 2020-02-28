NORTH AUGUSTA 58, CRESTWOOD 33
FLORENCE — It was never guaranteed, no matter how much it felt that way throughout the season, that the North Augusta girls' basketball team would play for yet another state championship.
There were challenges the three-time defending champion Lady Jackets would have to overcome, particularly due to their youth, and hurdles they'd have to clear to earn a fourth consecutive trip to Colonial Life Arena.
Friday night in Florence, the second-ranked Lady Jackets certainly made it feel like their spot in Columbia was reserved for them all along. Their Class AAAA Lower State final against No. 5 Crestwood was never in question, with North Augusta leading by more than 30 points in the second half on the way to a 58-33 win that was very much business as usual.
"Just to be able to get back again this year, that was a real challenge for us. To be able to go back a fourth time, to me, is just as good as the first," said North Augusta head coach Al Young. "This is an awesome thing that we've achieved, and I'm so proud of our girls. They played hard, played well, and we've got that chance to go back to the state finals again."
To win a fourth straight state title, North Augusta will have to defeat the same team it did to win its third – it will be a rematch at 5:30 p.m. next Saturday with No. 4 South Pointe, a 65-56 winner over No. 1 Westwood in the Upper State final.
Kiana Lee scored 12 of her team-high 19 points in the second half to lead three North Augusta (27-2) players in double figures. J'Mani Ingram scored 14 points and Tyliah Burns added 13, with the all-state seniors doing most of their scoring in the first half as the Lady Jackets built a 38-16 lead at the midpoint.
The Lady Jackets took control of the paint from the opening tip, pounding the ball inside to either score or draw a foul while dominating the glass on both ends to keep Crestwood (22-6) from establishing any sort of rhythm.
"Coach established with us early during the week that we had to rebound and box out with this team, and that's what we did," Ingram said.
Rebounding was Young's biggest concern coming into Friday night, and his Lady Jackets quickly eased those concerns. That made a huge difference against a Crestwood team with plenty of height, and it didn't hurt that they shot their jumpers efficiently and scored their usual transition buckets.
Cece Wells, Crestwood's all-state point guard, scored 18 points and was the only Knight in double figures.
Friday night was the Lady Jackets' first playoff game away from home during this current run, meaning a lot of their younger players would be exposed to a different atmosphere than what they were used to in their own gym.
They didn't play like it bothered them much to be in a big arena nearly 150 miles from home – this one was right on pace with their average margin of victory of 24.5 points per game during the playoffs. Sophomore point guard Aiyana Hightower made good decisions on both ends of the floor, and freshman P'eris Smith (eight points) and sophomore Arin Moore (four) were strong in the post.
"I'm really impressed with the way they handled it," Young said. "Coming into the season, I was very concerned about that. I just think they've grown so much through every game this season. It seems like they've settled in, and this atmosphere doesn't seem to bother them now.
"Our first playoff game, I thought it did bother them. We sat down, we talked about this just being another game we had to play, and they seemed to have responded very well and certainly did well tonight."