The city of Aiken’s newly completed Generations Park on Nov. 9 will host the USATF South Carolina State Junior Olympic cross-country meet.
This site was selected by the USATF-SC committee based on recommendations from Aiken’s Palmetto Track and Field club. The event will include more than 400 youth runners from the state competing for top team awards and top individual awards. The day will begin with a master’s division race (age 40+), before proceeding to the youth races. The top finishers will advance to the USATF region meet in Florida for a chance to advance to the USATF National meet at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.
Generations Park is a 120-acre complex located on the north side of Aiken. Construction on 40 acres began in 2018, and Phase I is now complete. City of Aiken Parks and Recreation and Tourism Director Jessica Campbell has orchestrated the layout of the new park’s trail system, with some input from the Palmetto club. The main input was to ensure there was sufficient space to meet USATF start and finish size requirements, and to have a multiple loop layout to achieve the necessary race distances.
“USATF varies the race distances based on age, so it is our goal to have 2K, 3K, 4K and 5K race courses without having to move the start and finish lines," explained Palmetto's Charles McKeel. "The layout of Generation Park’s trail system made it possible to achieve each of the age specific race distances and have a true cross-country course that is spectator friendly.”
Aiken’s Palmetto Track and Field program has been working with Aiken’s youth for more than 25 years. In recent years, the club has produced a national champion in javelin, state record-setting 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams, a South-East Region champion 3000-meter runner, and numerous top team awards in cross-country. In addition, Aiken Standard’s 2018 Cross-Country Runners of the Year came out of the Palmetto program.
The Junior Olympic program is for ages 7-18. It is open to all youth with a desire to run. The fall season is specifically for cross-country training, and the spring-summer season is for track and field. Younger Palmetto runners practice together three or four times per week, while some of the older runners include additional runs. Although the club has produced many top runners, it is small compared to the state's club teams from the larger cities.
Palmetto is hoping to recruit and encourage additional runners to join the team and represent Aiken at the state meet.
“Historically, our runners have been private and home-school students, younger public-school students (state public schools do not have middle school cross-country programs), and area soccer players and swimmers, who use running to improve endurance and overall conditioning," McKeel said. "In addition, youth who are not involved in team sports but are active and would like to be part of a running program are encouraged to come out and join us.”
The team’s race schedule includes four out of town cross country meets, a home meet at Generations Park on Oct. 26, and the USATF state meet on Nov. 9.
Information about participating with the Palmetto Club can be found through the club's Facebook page, www.palmettotrack-field.com, or by calling (803) 522-1271. Palmetto coaches are USATF Level I trained and have passed yearly safe sport requirements.