SOUTH CAROLINA 66, WYOMING 32
COLUMBIA — A.J. Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard scored 12 points each, Jair Bolden had 11 and South Carolina dominated Wyoming defensively in a 66-32 win Sunday.
The Gamecocks (2-0) buried the Cowboys with five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes and a suffocating defense throughout. It was the fewest points USC allowed since 2005 and the fewest field goals allowed in coach Frank Martin's nine-year tenure.
Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado had 32 points in his season-opener but with South Carolina sophomore Justin Minaya guarding him most of the game, was held to 10. Minaya, who missed all but five games last year due to a knee injury, blanketed Maldonado and also scored three points with four rebounds and three assists
The Cowboys (1-1) shot 23 percent from the field and only hit nine field goals.
Minaya didn't bring anything extra to the game, even after being out and the Gamecocks losing to Wyoming last season in Laramie. He only scored three points but had four rebounds and three assists while playing 27 minutes of lockdown defense.
CLEMSON 81, COLGATE 68
CLEMSON — Tevin Mack had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Clemson closed the game with a 19-6 run to defeat Colgate.
The Raiders (1-1) are the defending Patriot League champs who made the NCAA Tournament last season and had Clemson in a dogfight, tying it at 62-all on Rapolas Ivanauskas' three-point play with 6:26 remaining.
That's when Clemson (2-1) took over for its second straight victory in the season's first week.
Oral Roberts transfer Curran Scott hit two foul shots to put the Tigers ahead for good. Aamir Simms followed with a jam and Scott added another bucket. Simms had an inside shot and freshman Al-Amir Dawes hit a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 74-66 lead with under two minutes to play.
Colgate couldn't respond, and the Tigers gained another win after losing their season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener to Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.
Dawes had 16 points for Clemson while Simms had 12 and Chase Hunter, another freshman guard like Dawes, added 10 points. Mack, the Texas and Alabama transfer, led the Tigers with nine rebounds.