Silver Bluff comes into this week's matchup with Allendale-Fairfax with momentum after a Week 3 victory, but the Bulldogs aren't quite satisfied.
"We know we still need to get better at a lot of things. There where still a lot of mistakes," head coach De'Angelo Bryant said. "We did execute in a lot of ways, too. We still need to be in the mindset that everything that we're doing at this point, we're still working to get better and we're still focusing on Silver Bluff football."
This week's task is an Allendale-Fairfax team that Bryant described as dangerous. Its offense is a mix of triple option and just lining up and running downhill at opponents.
As always, senior linebacker Donovan Bush is expected to factor heavily in slowing the Tigers' run game. Bush leads the Bulldogs with 37 total tackles and five tackles for loss.
"Anytime you play Allendale, you first have to address the fact that they've got athletes all over the field," Bryant said.
As for the Silver Bluff offense, a change to the lineup has sparked it.
Realizing that getting Darius Johnson the ball in various positions was what was best for his offense's productivity, Bryant moved his former quarterback to halfback full time. The move paid off last week, and Bryant is hoping for more of the same this week.
"I think it proved last week that it was a good move for him," Bryant said. "Darius is very elusive. He's a strong runner, and his mentality when he runs is that nobody is going to bring him down."
Silver Bluff has operated as a run-heavy offense most of the season, but it may be even more centered around the run this week against an Allendale-Fairfax secondary Bryant said was strong. In particular, Kenorian Williams stands out on tape.
"He does a good job of being able to cover the whole field," Bryant said.
For Silver Bluff, the game is also homecoming, adding to the atmosphere for the contest.