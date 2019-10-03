All there is to think about this week for the Aiken High and South Aiken football teams is just that – this week.
Forget about the 0-5 start each has had to this season, because not one of those results matters anymore.
Region play begins Friday night, and everyone is 0-0. As if either side needed any added motivation, this week's game at South Aiken's Stomping Grounds is the latest edition of the city's biggest rivalry.
"I tell the kids every day I shouldn't have to give you a pep talk to get ready for this game," said first-year Aiken head coach Olajuwon Paige, who quarterbacked the Hornets near the tail end of an Aiken win streak in the series that lasted from 1993 to 2007.
"It's the same type of feelings. The wanting to win and not lose to South Aiken, oh, that's still going to be in my blood," he said. "As the head coach, the biggest thing is to get the kids to understand the rivalry behind it also. It's about bragging rights in the neighborhood and the community. Hopefully they understand how big this rivalry is."
If they don't, here's a quick refresher. Paige and the Hornets came into the 2004 meeting – back when this game was the regular season finale – as the sixth-ranked team in the state with a 9-1 record, a Region 4-AAAA championship and two Shrine Bowl selections. The top seed and home field advantage in the playoffs were at stake, but all Paige wanted to do was beat the 5-5 T-Breds.
"I don't care if we're 1-10, we want to beat South Aiken," he said in the Nov. 5, 2004 issue of the Aiken Standard. They won 21-15 that night for the 11th consecutive victory in the series.
It's been the T-Breds, though, who have had the upper hand recently. South Aiken has won three straight in the rivalry for only the second time ever, but head coach Chris Hamilton and company spent last week's bye week focused more on improving South Aiken before getting ready for Aiken.
Hamilton feels he has the best 0-5 team in the state, but he knows there aren't any trophies handed out for that. For five weeks the non-region schedule produced the same old story of a South Aiken team that was on the cusp of a win, but the two steps the T-Breds took backward each Friday night outweighed the one they took forward.
"We're right there. You've just got to finish. You've got to play four quarters, and you've got to put it all together and not mistakes," Hamilton said. "Our guys, it's not a lack of effort. It's not a thing like that. We just haven't had any breaks go our way, and we've played some good teams. Hopefully that will prepare us for this region and we can go in and understand that if we play mistake-free football and play with a lot of heart and passion and play tough-nosed football, we can win ball games."
There are lessons to be learned from those losses, and each team has five weeks to make its case for a playoff spot. It's been a much rougher start to the year for Aiken, which was outscored 233-18 during its non-region gauntlet, but none of that matters if the Hornets starting putting it all together now.
"We've been preaching that it's a new season. That 0-5 doesn't determine what happens to us this last five," Paige said. "Our first five games, we've played teams that will probably be making a deep run in the playoffs or competing for a state championship. It gave us an opportunity for us to see our growth throughout those games. I feel like going into region time, it's reset button time. It's time to buckle down and put everything together for four quarters and see what happens."
What's at stake Friday night is fairly simple. One of these teams will be tied for the Region 5-AAAA lead at 1-0, which will feel miles ahead of the 0-5 start that preceded it. The city bragging rights are never secondary – but then again, historically this game would have had to be the season opener for both teams to come into it without a win.
Expect South Aiken to try to do the things that have brought the T-Breds success – play physical, establish the run, play fast on defense and try to force turnovers. Look for Aiken's defense to try to do a better job of identifying formations and plays before the snap so that they, too, can play faster, and watch for the offensive line to show whether it's got the Hornets' different blocking schemes dialed in.
Throw 0-5 out the window. Both teams are in playoff mode now, and all that matters is 1-0.
"It's a new breath," said Hamilton. " ... We're in the second season, the regular season, the thing that matters. You've got new life, and you've just got to go win this week in order to be able to win the region. You've got to go win this week, and let's go from there."