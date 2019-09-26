Wagener-Salley head football coach Willie Fox summed up this Friday's matchup with Blackville-Hilda in five simple words:
"This is a good one."
Easy enough.
It may be an early mile marker in the marathon that is the Region 3-A schedule, but both sides are aware of the magnitude of this week's Aiken Standard Game of the Week.
Put the state rankings aside – Wagener-Salley is No. 2 this week and Blackville-Hilda is No. 4, and whichever team wins this week has a strong case for the No. 1 slot in next week's poll – and focus only on the region implications, and this one still doesn't lose any of its luster.
History has dictated that anything other than a perfect slate won't be good enough to wear the league crown. Both teams come in at 1-0 in region play, the War Eagles (4-0) beating Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 54-0 and the Hawks (3-1) beating Denmark-Olar 37-20 last week, and Ridge Spring-Monetta faces off with Williston-Elko in a game between the league's other 1-0 teams.
In a way these are like early elimination games, and the War Eagles know a win Friday night is mandatory if they want to repeat as region champions.
"Everybody in the state knows who Blackville-Hilda is. A lot of tradition, a lot of state championships," Fox said. "Them and Williston have been the two teams in this region that have been dominant the past, you know, probably 30 years. We're the upstart. We're trying to become that new team, trying to be the new class of the region. Our kids understand, every year, if you don't win them all in this region you're probably not gonna win the region championship."
Blackville-Hilda enters this game on a two-game winning streak after a 62-18 loss to Barnwell – these things happen against Barnwell – and last week's win over a ranked Denmark-Olar was a statement victory to open region play.
Wagener-Salley comes in undefeated and untouched since Week 1, when it trailed Fox Creek 20-12 late in the first half. Over the last 126:12 of game time, the War Eagles have outscored their opponents 158-0.
This game, like most football games, will be won up front. The War Eagles have the size advantage on the offensive and defensive lines, but Fox knows they can't just be big and show up and expect to push around a Hawks team that has been controlling the line of scrimmage under first-year head coach Brandon Isaac. Those battles must be won, especially against a Blackville-Hilda defensive line that's smaller but very aggressive.
Both teams are run-heavy offensively, and both of them throw the football with purpose when they choose to let it fly. Both have dangerous playmakers on offense that the opposing secondary can't allow to get behind them.
Blackville-Hilda's Adonis Davis will be closely watched by the War Eagles – the 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior quarterback is an experienced leader of the offense, and he's a quick, powerful runner with a strong arm. His vision, instincts and strength also show up on film when he lines up at linebacker.
"He is a stud, man. ... They've got a good leader and a good football player in that kid," Fox said. "He makes it go. He's slinging it, he's running it. He operates. He's a good football player."
Each team knows the other is good. Each knows what Friday means in the region race. Each knows what type of performance it will take to beat the other.
So, yes, it's just like Fox said – this is a good one.
"They're a good football team. They're physical, they're fast, they're well-coached," he said. "... They don't make mistakes on defense. They get lined up right. It should be a good football game Friday night."