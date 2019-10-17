It's the perfect time of the season for high school football teams to be trending upward.
Midland Valley is certainly hoping that its upward trajectory continues following its first win of the season last week. It'll need to keep that positive momentum going as Brookland-Cayce comes to town for a Region 5-AAAA showdown in the Aiken Standard Game of the Week.
The Mustangs knew shortly after last week's game what the next objective was. Keeping the positive play rolling.
"Last week, we had a chance to win one, but we came up short. This week will give our guys some confidence going into next week against Brookland-Cayce," receiver BJ Staley said following the game.
Staley and the Mustangs' passing attack have been a big part of the reason for the team's recent good fortune. He and Harper Puckett have connected quite often in recent weeks. Puckett has passed for more than 200 yards in each of the previous two games.
The Mustangs will also need to get another solid effort from their defense against the run, because the Bearcats enter the game atop the region standings and with some momentum of their own.
They've won three straight games heading into Week 8. They've done that with a heavy dose of the run. Objective No. 1 for the Mustangs will be to try to slow down junior running back Will Way.
That's something not many have done this season.
He's has rushed for 479 yards and five touchdowns in the first two region games. It's not just him, either. As a team, Brookland-Cayce has rushed for 1,099 yards during its current three-game win streak.
The Bearcats have also shown the ability to strike for the big plays in the passing game.
Midland Valley senior defensive end Keioryie Wright has become known for being all over the field and blowing up plays. That's something Midland Valley will hope continues this week.
A win would put Midland Valley in good position to make a push for a spot in the postseason. Brookland-Cayce will be trying to strengthen its grip on the top spot in improve its chances of a high seed.