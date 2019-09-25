The entire defense
The Rebels forced five turnovers, blocked a punt and held Emerald to just six first downs in a 31-6 victory. BJ Williams had three tackles for loss, recovered two fumbles and scored a touchdown on Josh Pixley's punt block; Robert West and Kyshon Jones each forced and recovered a fumble; TJ West recovered a fumble; Justin Rouse forced a fumble; and Devron Williams had a team-high 13 tackles to go with his two rushing touchdowns.
Williston-Elko
Blue Devils head coach Derek Youngblood said his defense played lights-out in Friday's 44-16 win over Estill. He wasn't kidding – the defense forced nine turnovers. Karrlen Waymyers had three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception; Jasiah Brabham – in addition to 133 receiving yards and a touchdown – had a fumble recovery and an interception; Deshawn Singleton forced and recovered a fumble, and he intercepted a pass; Shamar Shields had a forced fumble, an interception and a touchdown; Stephon Holston recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown; Thomas Payne had a sack and a fumble recovery; and Tyleek Broxton recovered a fumble.
Ryan Chavous, RB
Fox Creek
Chavous increased his torrid pace in the Predators' 46-26 win over Columbia last Thursday. He rushed for 181 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries, bringing his totals over the last three games to 448 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Jamari Chisolm, RB
Barnwell
Chisolm rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, had 34 return yards and caught four passes for 21 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime in the Warhorses' 28-21 win at Wade Hampton.
Dallyon Creech, RB/WR/DB
Barnwell
Creech caught five passes for 136 yards and a touchdown, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in the Warhorses' win over Wade Hampton.
DB Harris, WR/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Harris caught five passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran back a punt 65 yards for another score in the Trojans' 60-6 win over North.
Kenyon Ligons, WR/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Ligons intercepted two passes against North.
Gaige Starnes, QB
Wagener-Salley
Starnes completed four of six passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and he had two carries for 55 yards and another touchdown in the War Eagles' 54-0 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
Collier Sullivan, RB/LB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Sullivan rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries, and he had a sack against North.
AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB
Wagener-Salley
Swedenburg made the most of his touches against H-K-T. He scored on each of his three pass receptions, totaling 120 yards, and he returned a punt 80 yards for a score. He also had two pass break-ups defensively.
Deshawn Watson, LB
Barnwell
Watson made 21 tackles (one for loss) against Wade Hampton.
Westin Williams, DL/TE
Wagener-Salley
Williams made four tackles for loss and forced three fumbles against H-K-T.