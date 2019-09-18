Grayson Bridgers, WR/K
North Augusta
Bridgers caught five passes for 126 yards and a touchdown, and he kicked a 43-yard field goal in the Yellow Jackets' near-comeback against Blythewood.
Tyleek Broxton, OL/DL
Williston-Elko
Broxton had 13 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble in the Blue Devils' loss to Allendale-Fairfax.
Ryan Chavous, RB
Fox Creek
Chavous rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, on 22 carries against McCormick.
Bradley Godwin, QB/DB
North Augusta
Godwin shook off a slow start to pass for 176 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for another score. He also took snaps at wide receiver, made three tackles and punted once against Blythewood.
Darius Johnson, QB/WR
Silver Bluff
Johnson rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns, including a 95-yarder, on only 10 carries in the Bulldogs' 42-14 win over Denmark-Olar.
Kyshon Jones, DL
Strom Thurmond
Jones provided a big push up front for the Rebels in their 40-0 win against Midland Valley. He had four tackles, two sacks, and he was credited with an additional hurry and hit of the quarterback.
Marcus Robinson, WR/DB
Barnwell
Robinson caught five passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the Warhorses' 49-6 win over Burke, and he added three tackles.
Tyler Rolland, OL
Strom Thurmond
Rolland graded out at 88 percent and had a knockdown block as he helped lead the Rebels' offense to more than 400 yards against Midland Valley.
Javier Rudolph, QB/DB
Williston-Elko
Rudolph intercepted two passes and had 93 yards of total offense against Allendale-Fairfax.
Deshawn Watson, LB
Barnwell
Watson made 9 tackles, had a sack and returned an interception for a touchdown against Burke.
Devron Williams, LB
Strom Thurmond
Williams made 5.5 tackles and rushed for three touchdowns against Midland Valley.