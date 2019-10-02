The entire defense
Fox Creek
The Predators picked up their third consecutive victory by shutting out Crescent, 26-0. Fox Creek intercepted two passes and held a strong rushing attack to only 2 yards per carry.
AJ Chandler, WR/DB
Williston-Elko
Chandler caught six passes for 88 yards and three touchdowns, and he intercepted a pass in the Blue Devils' 42-25 loss to Ridge Spring-Monetta.
Jamari Chisolm, RB/DB
Barnwell
Chisolm was up to his usual touchdown-scoring tricks Friday at Midland Valley, rushing for 146 yards and five TDs on 19 carries. He added 28 receiving yards in the Warhorses' 49-7 rout.
Jhuatieq Davis, DL/RB
Wagener-Salley
Davis rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries while also getting a big push up front defensively during the War Eagles' 49-12 win over Blackville-Hilda.
Charles Hammond, DL
North Augusta
Hammond made nine tackles (3.5 for loss), had a sack and was credited with two quarterback hurries against Strom Thurmond.
Remedee Leaphart, QB/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Leaphart passed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 83 yards and another score in the Trojans' 42-25 win over Williston-Elko.
Josh Pixley, WR/DB
Strom Thurmond
Pixley returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and made five tackles (one for loss) in the Rebels' 25-16 win over North Augusta.
Ernest Smith, DL
Barnwell
Smith made 10 tackles (five for loss) and had two sacks against Midland Valley.
Gaige Starnes, QB
Wagener-Salley
Starnes went 4-for-6 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns, ran the ball five times for 48 yards, and he caught two passes for 29 yards and a touchdown in the War Eagles' 49-12 win over Blackville-Hilda.
AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB
Wagener-Salley
Swedenburg caught three passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns, made three tackles and broke up a pass against Blackville-Hilda.
Maurice Watson, DL
Barnwell
Five of Watson's six tackles against Midland Valley came behind the line of scrimmage, and he had three sacks.
Keioryie Wright, DL
Midland Valley
Wright scored the first points of the season for the Mustangs when he ripped the ball away and ran it back 56 yards for a touchdown against Barnwell.