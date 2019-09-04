FoxCreekJadonJohnson.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Fox Creek's Jadon Johnson (5) and Wagener-Salley's Nigel Brown (54) each turned in strong performances Friday night.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Nigel Brown, OL/LB
Wagener-Salley

Brown had 14 tackles (five for loss) defensively while anchoring an offensive line that produced 316 rushing yards in the War Eagles' 42-20 win over Fox Creek.

Ena Bynum, WR/DB
Barnwell

Bynum caught five pass for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the Warhorses' 62-18 win over Blackville-Hilda.

Jamari Chisolm, RB/DB
Barnwell

Chisolm rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries, and he caught three passes for 97 yards and another score against Blackville-Hilda to bring his season touchdown total to 11 through two games.

Tray Dean, DL/RB
Ridge Spring-Monetta

Dean had 11 tackles (two for loss) and combined on a sack in the Trojans' loss to Saluda.

Jequan Harris, QB
Strom Thurmond

Harris passed for 227 yards and four touchdowns and added two more rushing touchdowns in the Rebels' 45-0 win over Aiken.

E.J. Hickson, QB
South Aiken

There are still some throws Hickson would like to have back from Friday's game against Lakeside, but he still threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Kevin Jackson, RB/DB
Wagener-Salley

Jackson rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries against Fox Creek. 

Jadon Johnson, QB
Fox Creek

Fox Creek's sophomore quarterback accounted for 220 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the loss to Wagener-Salley.

Craig Pender, QB
Barnwell

Pender completed 14 of 16 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns against Blackville-Hilda.

Ethan Stroman, LB/RB
Wagener-Salley

Stroman had 11 tackles (three for loss) on defense and delivered some punishing runs for the War Eagles against Fox Creek.

Kyle Dawson covers sports for the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter @ItsKyleDawson.

Tags