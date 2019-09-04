Nigel Brown, OL/LB
Wagener-Salley
Brown had 14 tackles (five for loss) defensively while anchoring an offensive line that produced 316 rushing yards in the War Eagles' 42-20 win over Fox Creek.
Ena Bynum, WR/DB
Barnwell
Bynum caught five pass for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the Warhorses' 62-18 win over Blackville-Hilda.
Jamari Chisolm, RB/DB
Barnwell
Chisolm rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries, and he caught three passes for 97 yards and another score against Blackville-Hilda to bring his season touchdown total to 11 through two games.
Tray Dean, DL/RB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Dean had 11 tackles (two for loss) and combined on a sack in the Trojans' loss to Saluda.
Jequan Harris, QB
Strom Thurmond
Harris passed for 227 yards and four touchdowns and added two more rushing touchdowns in the Rebels' 45-0 win over Aiken.
E.J. Hickson, QB
South Aiken
There are still some throws Hickson would like to have back from Friday's game against Lakeside, but he still threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Kevin Jackson, RB/DB
Wagener-Salley
Jackson rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries against Fox Creek.
Jadon Johnson, QB
Fox Creek
Fox Creek's sophomore quarterback accounted for 220 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the loss to Wagener-Salley.
Craig Pender, QB
Barnwell
Pender completed 14 of 16 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns against Blackville-Hilda.
Ethan Stroman, LB/RB
Wagener-Salley
Stroman had 11 tackles (three for loss) on defense and delivered some punishing runs for the War Eagles against Fox Creek.