Jay Baker, WR
Strom Thurmond
Baker caught 10 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the ninth-ranked Rebels' 52-12 win over Swansea.
Jamari Chisolm, RB
Barnwell
Chisolm rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and he caught two passes for 30 yards in the No. 2 Warhorses' 49-6 win over Whale Branch.
Adam Clark, DB
Barnwell
Clark made 17 tackles (one for loss), had a sack, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in the win over the Warriors.
Dallyon Creech, RB/WR/DB
Barnwell
Creech returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, carried the ball five times for 71 yards and another score, and caught three passes for 22 yards against Whale Branch.
Jequan Harris, QB
Strom Thurmond
Harris completed 16 of 23 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 118 yards on 10 carries against Swansea.
Offensive Line
Wagener-Salley
The front line paved the way for 359 rushing yards on 16 carries and didn't allow a sack in the No. 1 War Eagles' 51-2 win over North.
Harper Puckett, QB
Midland Valley
Puckett went 13 of 15 passing for 226 yards and a touchdown, plus he rushed for a score in the Mustangs' 20-10 win over Aiken.
Javier Rudolph, QB/DB
Williston-Elko
Rudolph rushed for 36 yards, recovered a fumble, intercepted a pass and scored a defensive touchdown in the Blue Devils' 24-6 loss to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
BJ Staley, WR
Midland Valley
Staley caught five passes for 93 yards and a 71-yard touchdown against Aiken.
Collier Sullivan, RB/LB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Sullivan rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, made six tackles (one for loss) and completed both of his pass attempts for 10 yards in the eighth-ranked Trojans' 42-14 loss to No. 5 Blackville-Hilda.
Devron Williams, LB
Strom Thurmond
Williams made 13 tackles (one for loss), forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, rushed for three yards, had 16 kickoff return yards and punted three times for 99 yards (with a long of 43) against Swansea.
Westin Williams, DL/TE
Wagener-Salley
Williams made nine tackles (five for loss), had a sack and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass against North.