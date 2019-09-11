Donovan Bush, LB/RB
Silver Bluff
Bush made 12 tackles (two for loss), had an interception and rushed for 59 yards in the Bulldogs' loss to Barnwell.
Ryan Chavous, RB/LB
Fox Creek
Chavous rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on only 10 carries in the Predators' loss to C.A. Johnson.
Elijah Davis, DL/TE
Wagener-Salley
Davis made seven tackles (five for loss) and caught a 42-yard touchdown pass in the War Eagles' 74-0 win over Eau Claire.
Jequan Harris, QB
Strom Thurmond
Harris rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and passed for 103 yards and another touchdown in the Rebels' 42-27 win over South Aiken.
Stanley Hill, RB
Strom Thurmond
Hill rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in the Rebels' win over South Aiken.
Offensive Line
Wagener-Salley
This group paved the way for the War Eagles to rush for 320 yards on only 19 carries, for an average of 16.8 yards per attempt, in the win over Eau Claire.
Remedee Leaphart, QB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Leaphartwent 9-for-11 passing for 242 yards and five touchdowns, and he had 122 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on only six carries in the Trojans' 68-28 win over Whitmire.
AJ Swedenburg, WR/DB
Wagener-Salley
Swedenburg caught two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, and he returned a fumble 51 yards for another score against Eau Claire.
Deshawn Watson, LB
Barnwell
Watson made 17 tackles (three for loss) and had two sacks in the Warhorses' 42-7 win over Silver Bluff.
BJ Williams, DL/TE
Strom Thurmond
Williams made five tackles and recorded three sacks in Strom Thurmond's win over South Aiken.
DB Williams, WR/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Williams caught seven passes for 222 yards and five touchdowns in RS-M's win over Whitmire.
Malik Williams, RB/DB
Fox Creek
Williams rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries against Eau Claire.