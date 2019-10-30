Jeremiah Bynem, LB/RB
Wagener-Salley
Bynem rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and made two tackles in the top-ranked War Eagles' 48-12 win over Denmark-Olar.
Jamari Chisolm, RB/DB
Barnwell
Chisolm rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in the second-ranked Warhorses' 48-0 win over Woodland.
Dallyon Creech, RB/WR/DB
Barnwell
Creech rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, plus had 29 return yards against Woodland.
Elijah Davis, DL/TE
Wagener-Salley
Davis made 14 tackles (seven for loss) and recorded a sack against Denmark-Olar.
Juan Garcia, LB/DL
North Augusta
Garcia had two sacks and returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in the Yellow Jackets' 35-13 win over Midland Valley.
Jequan Harris, QB
Strom Thurmond
Harris rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries, and he completed four of five passes for 34 yards and another score in the 10th-ranked Rebels' 42-0 win over Pelion.
Davont Hill, DB/WR
Strom Thurmond
Hill intercepted two passes and recorded 4.5 tackles against Pelion.
Stanley Hill, RB
Strom Thurmond
Hill rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries against Pelion.
Dallas McKeever, WR/DB
South Aiken
McKeever caught six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, and he returned a kickoff 73 yards for a score in the T-Breds' 17-16 loss to Airport.
Collier Sullivan, RB/LB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Sullivan rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, made 10 tackles (two for loss) and completed three of five passes for eight yards in the No. 10 Trojans' 38-10 win over Estill.
Deshawn Watson, LB/TE
Barnwell
Watson made 10 tackles (four for loss), had two sacks, punted once for 39 yards and caught a 54-yard touchdown pass against Woodland.
Dantrell Weaver, RB/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Weaver intercepted three passes, including one for a touchdown, made three tackles and rushed for 39 yards against Estill.