Jay Baker, WR
Strom Thurmond
Baker caught 10 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the Rebels' 44-14 rout of Battery Creek.
Jamari Chisolm, RB
Barnwell
Chisolm rushed for five touchdowns and accounted for 163 yards of total offense as the Warhorses cruised to a 55-6 win over Hannah-Pamplico.
Tray Dean, DL/RB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Dean made 21 tackles (three for loss), had a sack and recovered a fumble in the Trojans' 47-0 win over Great Falls.
Tracey Gamble, DL
South Aiken
Gamble made nine tackles, intercepted a pass and recovered three fumbles in the T-Breds' 28-16 loss to Hartsville.
Austin Harrell, QB
North Augusta
Harrell came into the game facing a 21-6 deficit and rallied the Jackets, passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for another score in a triple-overtime loss to North Myrtle Beach.
Daniel Harris, WR/DB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Harris made eight catches for 112 yards and three touchdowns against Great Falls.
Jequan Harris, QB
Strom Thurmond
Harris went 21 for 25 passing for 250 yards and four touchdowns against Battery Creek.
Remedee Leaphart, QB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Leaphart went 15 for 21 passing for 297 yards and five touchdowns against Great Falls.
TJ Miller, RB/WR/DB
Barnwell
Miller rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on only six carries against Hannah-Pamplico.
Ernest Smith, DL
Barnwell
Smith made 12 tackles (four for loss) and had three sacks against Hannah-Pamplico.
Collier Sullivan, RB/LB
Ridge Spring-Monetta
Sullivan rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, caught two passes for 83 yards and another score, and he made six tackles against Great Falls.
Jordan Wilburn, WR/DB
North Augusta
Wilburn caught seven passes for 148 yards and scored three times against North Myrtle Beach.