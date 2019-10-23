Cole Saggus Nequel Martin
North Augusta's Cole Saggus is wrapped up by South Aiken's Nequel Martin (22).

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Donifon Brown, DL
North Augusta

Brown was strong up front again for the Yellow Jackets, making eight tackles (two for loss) and forcing and recovering a fumble in a 35-24 win over South Aiken.

Nigel Brown, OL/DL
Wagener-Salley

Brown made a team-high 17 tackles in the top-ranked War Eagles' 40-6 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta.

AJ Chandler, WR/DB
Williston-Elko

Chandler caught two passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, and he made four tackles in the Blue Devils' 46-0 win over North.

Jequan Harris, QB
Strom Thurmond

Harris passed for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for a score in the Rebels' 30-26 loss at Gilbert.

E.J. Hickson, QB
South Aiken

Hickson passed for 218 yards and two scores against North Augusta.

Kortez Jones, DB/WR
North Augusta

Jones had 135 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard receiving score on the team's first offensive snap, against South Aiken.

Nequel Martin, RB
South Aiken

Martin had another big night for the T-Breds, rushing for 143 yards on 20 carries and taking a screen pass 69 yards for a touchdown against North Augusta. He also made five tackles and intercepted a pass.

Tres Rimes, QB
Williston-Elko

Rimes passed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for a score against North.

Cole Saggus, RB/LB
North Augusta

Saggus rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries against South Aiken, giving him more than 100 yards for the second week in a row.

Gaige Starnes, QB
Wagener-Salley

Starnes passed for 114 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for another score and caught two passes for 39 yards against Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Ethan Stroman, RB/LB
Wagener-Salley

Stroman made 16 tackles (five for loss) and rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown against Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Devron Williams, LB
Strom Thurmond

Williams made 11 tackles and rushed for 48 yards and a score against Gilbert.

Kyle Dawson covers sports for the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter @ItsKyleDawson.