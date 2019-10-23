Donifon Brown, DL
North Augusta
Brown was strong up front again for the Yellow Jackets, making eight tackles (two for loss) and forcing and recovering a fumble in a 35-24 win over South Aiken.
Nigel Brown, OL/DL
Wagener-Salley
Brown made a team-high 17 tackles in the top-ranked War Eagles' 40-6 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta.
AJ Chandler, WR/DB
Williston-Elko
Chandler caught two passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, and he made four tackles in the Blue Devils' 46-0 win over North.
Jequan Harris, QB
Strom Thurmond
Harris passed for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for a score in the Rebels' 30-26 loss at Gilbert.
E.J. Hickson, QB
South Aiken
Hickson passed for 218 yards and two scores against North Augusta.
Kortez Jones, DB/WR
North Augusta
Jones had 135 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard receiving score on the team's first offensive snap, against South Aiken.
Nequel Martin, RB
South Aiken
Martin had another big night for the T-Breds, rushing for 143 yards on 20 carries and taking a screen pass 69 yards for a touchdown against North Augusta. He also made five tackles and intercepted a pass.
Tres Rimes, QB
Williston-Elko
Rimes passed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for a score against North.
Cole Saggus, RB/LB
North Augusta
Saggus rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries against South Aiken, giving him more than 100 yards for the second week in a row.
Gaige Starnes, QB
Wagener-Salley
Starnes passed for 114 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for another score and caught two passes for 39 yards against Ridge Spring-Monetta.
Ethan Stroman, RB/LB
Wagener-Salley
Stroman made 16 tackles (five for loss) and rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown against Ridge Spring-Monetta.
Devron Williams, LB
Strom Thurmond
Williams made 11 tackles and rushed for 48 yards and a score against Gilbert.